WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2023. Sales were $649 million, a 2% decrease compared to the prior year's third quarter sales of $662 million. The decrease in third quarter 2023 sales includes an organic decrease of 5%, partially offset by a favorable acquisition impact. The organic sales decrease was driven by ongoing pressure in electronics, primarily semiconductor dispense applications, and biopharma end markets, offset by strong growth in medical interventional solutions and polymer processing product lines.

Operating profit in the third quarter was $171 million. Adjusted operating profit, excluding $8 million in non-recurring acquisition costs plus severance costs, totaled $181 million, or 28% of sales, compared to prior year adjusted operating profit of $188 million. The 4% decrease in adjusted operating profit was driven by lower sales volume. EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $208 million, or 32% of sales.

Net income was $128 million, or $2.22 of earnings per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $136 million, a $9 million decrease from the prior year earnings of $144 million. Third quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.35, a 6% decrease from the prior year adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.49. The decrease was driven by increased interest expense and lower operating profit.

"During the fiscal third quarter, our team delivered strong profitability with 32% EBITDA and solid cash flow against persisting demand weakness in electronics and biopharma end markets. The team remains focused on the execution of our Ascend strategy to achieve top tier growth with leading margins and returns, as evidenced by the recently announced acquisition of ARAG and the steadfast deployment of the NBS Next growth framework. We are looking forward to the recovery of our cyclical end markets and the related incremental earnings power associated with the growth," said Sundaram Nagarajan, president and chief executive officer.

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $338 million decreased 1% from the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by product assembly and nonwovens product lines in Asia Pacific, partially offset by continued strength in the polymer processing product lines. Operating profit in the quarter was $115 million, or 34% of sales, a 4% decrease from the prior year third quarter. The decrease in operating profit was driven by lower sales volume and changes in sales mix.

Medical and Fluid Solutions sales of $171 million decreased 4% compared to the prior year third quarter. The decrease was driven by continued softness in the medical fluid components and fluid solutions product lines, partially offset by strong double-digit demand for medical interventional solutions product lines. Operating profit was $54 million, or 32% of sales, a decrease of 11% compared to the prior year third quarter adjusted operating profit. The decreased segment profitability continued to be impacted by lower sales volume and sales mix changes within medical product lines.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $140 million decreased 3% compared to the prior year third quarter, as the favorable acquisition impact of 11% was more than offset by a decrease in organic sales of 13%. The organic sales decrease was driven by electronics dispense products serving semiconductor end markets, predominantly in Asia Pacific, slightly offset by continued growth in test and inspection product lines. Operating profit was $27 million. Adjusted operating profit, which excludes severance costs, totaled $29 million, or 21% of sales, an increase of 3% compared to the prior year third quarter operating profit. The improvement in operating profit was driven by favorable sales mix and realization of cost savings actions.

Backlog entering the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 remains strong at $890 million and continues to be heavily weighted toward systems and medical interventional solutions. Order entry has been steady throughout the quarter. Based on current visibility, we expect fourth quarter sales to be the strongest of the year, increasing low-mid single digits over the prior year fourth quarter. This increase includes approximately $20-$30 million of sales from the acquisition of the ARAG Group, which is forecasted to close in late August. On balance, the Company is narrowing its previously issued full-year revenue growth guidance to 0% to 2% over record fiscal 2022 and adjusted earnings guidance to the range of $8.90 to $9.05.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company's direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 Sales $ 648,677 $ 662,128 $ 1,909,319 $ 1,906,697 Cost of sales 288,357 296,544 868,007 843,344 Gross profit 360,320 365,584 1,041,312 1,063,353 Gross margin % 55.5 % 55.2 % 54.5 % 55.8 % Selling & administrative expenses 189,324 180,666 553,590 538,602 Operating profit 170,996 184,918 487,722 524,751 Interest expense - net (11,486 ) (5,165 ) (30,904 ) (15,292 ) Other income (expense) - net (1) 2,542 752 (2,059 ) (37,720 ) Income before income taxes 162,052 180,505 454,759 471,739 Income taxes 34,161 38,694 95,044 99,885 Net income $ 127,891 $ 141,811 $ 359,715 $ 371,854 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 56,989 57,409 57,114 57,782 Diluted 57,530 57,969 57,657 58,392 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 2.24 $ 2.47 $ 6.30 $ 6.44 Diluted earnings $ 2.22 $ 2.45 $ 6.24 $ 6.37 (1) Nine months ended July 31, 2022, includes pension settlement charge of $41,221.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) July 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,138 $ 163,457 Receivables - net 533,793 537,313 Inventories - net 439,741 383,398 Other current assets 60,249 48,803 Total current assets 1,176,921 1,132,971 Property, plant and equipment - net 350,735 353,442 Goodwill 2,110,780 1,804,693 Other assets 558,596 529,269 $ 4,197,032 $ 3,820,375 Current maturities of long-term debt and notes payable $ 110,643 $ 392,537 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 417,966 441,666 Total current liabilities 528,609 834,203 Long-term debt 727,455 345,320 Other liabilities 361,162 346,477 Total shareholders' equity 2,579,806 2,294,375 $ 4,197,032 $ 3,820,375

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 359,715 $ 371,854 Depreciation and amortization 80,637 75,242 Other non-cash items (1) 18,523 54,928 Changes in working capital 19,197 (162,333 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 478,072 339,691 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (24,244 ) (39,373 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (377,843 ) (171,613 ) Other - net 91 415 Net cash used in investing activities (401,996 ) (210,571 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net issuance of long-term debt 73,956 22,905 Repayment of finance lease obligations (4,769 ) (3,726 ) Dividends paid (111,547 ) (88,675 ) Issuance of common shares 18,449 8,845 Purchase of treasury shares (78,163 ) (233,767 ) Net cash used in financing activities (102,074 ) (294,418 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash: 5,679 (5,937 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (20,319 ) (171,235 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 163,457 299,972 End of period $ 143,138 $ 128,737 (1) Nine months ended July 31, 2022, includes pension settlement charge of $41,221.

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 338,257 $ 341,215 (1.5 )% - % 0.6 % (0.9 )% Medical and Fluid Solutions 170,871 177,840 (3.9 )% - % - % (3.9 )% Advanced Technology Solutions 139,549 143,073 (12.8 )% 10.7 % (0.4 )% (2.5 )% Total sales $ 648,677 $ 662,128 (4.5 )% 2.4 % 0.1 % (2.0 )% SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas $ 290,515 $ 279,205 2.2 % 1.2 % 0.7 % 4.1 % Europe 167,536 151,659 5.7 % 1.4 % 3.4 % 10.5 % Asia Pacific 190,626 231,264 (20.0 )% 4.3 % (1.9 )% (17.6 )% Total sales $ 648,677 $ 662,128 (4.5 )% 2.4 % 0.1 % (2.0 )% Nine Months Ended Sales Variance July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 985,610 $ 981,582 2.6 % - % (2.2 )% 0.4 % Medical and Fluid Solutions 491,683 508,836 (2.4 )% - % (1.0 )% (3.4 )% Advanced Technology Solutions 432,026 416,279 (6.6 )% 12.2 % (1.8 )% 3.8 % Total sales $ 1,909,319 $ 1,906,697 (0.7 )% 2.6 % (1.8 )% 0.1 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas $ 834,125 $ 792,859 3.2 % 1.9 % 0.1 % 5.2 % Europe 498,379 479,900 4.3 % 1.6 % (2.0 )% 3.9 % Asia Pacific 576,815 633,938 (9.7 )% 4.4 % (3.7 )% (9.0 )% Total sales $ 1,909,319 $ 1,906,697 (0.7 )% 2.6 % (1.8 )% 0.1 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 338,257 $ 341,215 $ 985,610 $ 981,582 Medical and Fluid Solutions 170,871 177,840 491,683 508,836 Advanced Technology Solutions 139,549 143,073 432,026 416,279 Total sales $ 648,677 $ 662,128 $ 1,909,319 $ 1,906,697 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 115,346 $ 119,706 $ 329,439 $ 324,089 Medical and Fluid Solutions 54,019 58,103 141,326 165,510 Advanced Technology Solutions 27,083 28,155 70,136 95,533 Corporate (25,452 ) (21,046 ) (53,179 ) (60,381 ) Total operating profit $ 170,996 $ 184,918 $ 487,722 $ 524,751 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial Precision Solutions $ - $ - $ - $ 1,563 Medical and Fluid Solutions - 2,498 1,479 2,498 Advanced Technology Solutions 2,049 - 14,304 - Corporate 7,732 897 7,731 897 Total adjustments $ 9,781 $ 3,395 $ 23,514 $ 4,958 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (2) % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales Industrial Precision Solutions $ 115,346 34 % $ 119,706 35 % $ 329,439 33 % $ 325,652 33 % Medical and Fluid Solutions 54,019 32 % 60,601 34 % 142,805 29 % 168,008 33 % Advanced Technology Solutions 29,132 21 % 28,155 20 % 84,440 20 % 95,533 23 % Corporate (17,720 ) (20,149 ) (45,448 ) (59,484 ) Total operating profit - adjusted $ 180,777 28 % $ 188,313 28 % $ 511,236 27 % $ 529,709 28 % DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial Precision Solutions $ 7,036 $ 6,347 $ 21,166 $ 20,705 Medical and Fluid Solutions 14,133 15,021 41,441 42,146 Advanced Technology Solutions 3,834 2,195 11,656 6,705 Corporate 2,099 1,324 6,374 5,686 Total depreciation & amortization $ 27,102 $ 24,887 $ 80,637 $ 75,242 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial Precision Solutions $ 122,382 36 % $ 126,053 37 % $ 350,605 36 % $ 346,357 35 % Medical and Fluid Solutions 68,152 40 % 75,622 43 % 184,246 37 % 210,154 41 % Advanced Technology Solutions 32,966 24 % 30,350 21 % 96,096 22 % 102,238 25 % Corporate (15,621 ) (18,825 ) (39,074 ) (53,798 ) Total EBITDA $ 207,879 32 % $ 213,200 32 % $ 591,873 31 % $ 604,951 32 % (1) Represents severance, as well as fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) Adjusted operating profit and EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating profit plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - PROFITABILITY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 170,996 $ 184,918 $ 487,722 $ 524,751 Other / interest expense - net (8,944 ) (4,413 ) (32,963 ) (53,012 ) Net income 127,891 141,811 359,715 371,854 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.22 $ 2.45 $ 6.24 $ 6.37 Shares outstanding - diluted 57,530 57,969 57,657 58,392 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ - $ - $ 4,306 $ 1,563 Acquisition Costs 7,732 - 13,721 - Severance and other 2,049 3,395 5,487 3,395 NON-OPERATING EXPENSE ADJUSTMENTS Pension settlement loss $ - $ - $ - $ 41,221 Total adjustments $ 9,781 $ 3,395 $ 23,514 $ 46,179 Adjustments net of tax $ 7,719 $ 2,667 $ 18,600 $ 36,401 EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.32 $ 0.62 NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Operating profit (1) $ 180,777 $ 188,313 $ 511,236 $ 529,709 Operating profit % of sales 27.9 % 28.4 % 26.8 % 27.8 % Net income (2) $ 135,610 $ 144,478 $ 378,315 $ 408,255 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 2.35 $ 2.49 $ 6.56 $ 6.99 (1) Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges related to acquisitions. Adjusted operating profit as a percentage of sales is defined as adjusted operating profit divided by sales. (2) Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (3) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company's current performance. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company's core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

