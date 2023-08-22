Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
WKN: A2DPC0 | ISIN: NO0010650013
Frankfurt
22.08.23
09:18 Uhr
0,007 Euro
+0,000
+2,99 %
22.08.2023 | 10:54
BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio announces clinical data presentations highlighting the activity of its selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

BERGEN, Norway, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, announced today that additional clinical data of bemcentinib in combination with chemotherapy and with immunotherapy in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) have been recently published and accepted for presentation at two upcoming international oncology conferences:

  • Comprehensive results from the investigator led trial of bemcentininb + docetaxel in previously treated NSCLC patients (Study BGBIL005) were published in the August 2023 issue of Lung Cancer. "Phase 1 trial of bemcentinib (BGB324), a first-in-class, selective AXL inhibitor, with docetaxel in patients with previously treated advanced non-small cell lung cancer." Lung Cancer 182 (2023) The trial was led by David Gerber, MD., Professor at the UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center.
  • The abstract "Bemcentinib + Pembrolizumab show promising efficacy in metastatic NSCLC harbouring mutations associated with poor prognosis: Exploratory sub-analysis from the BGBC008 trial (NCT03184571)" has been accepted for poster presentation at the SITC 38th Annual Meeting, to be held November 3-5, 2023, in San Diego, CA (Abstract #598).
  • The abstract "Final top-line results of the BGBC008 phase 2, multicenter study of bemcentinib and pembrolizumab (bem+pembro) in 2nd line (2L) advanced non-squamous (NS) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (NCT03184571)" has been accepted for poster presentation at the ESMO Congress 2023, to be held October 20-24, 2023, in Madrid, Spain (Abstract #5343)

"The accumulating evidence supporting the potential role of bemcentinib in NSCLC aligns with our strategic focus on this disease where a large portion of patients still have very poor clinical outcome from existing therapies" said Martin Olin, Chief Executive Officer of BerGenBio. "The publication of data in a prestigious peer reviewed publication and at ESMO and SITC provides us with the opportunity to share our data with a broad audience of oncologists and key opinion leaders in the field of NSCLC and the pharmaceutical industry."

Contacts

Martin Olin CEO, BerGenBio ASA
ir@bergenbio.com

Rune Skeie, CFO, BerGenBio ASA
rune.skeie@bergenbio.com

Media Relations

Jan Lilleby
jl@lillebyfrisch.no
+47 90 55 16 98

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including cancer and severe respiratory infections. The Company is focused on its proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in development for STK11 mutated NSCLC and severe respiratory infections.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bergenbio-announces-clinical-data-presentations-highlighting-the-activity-of-its-selective-axl-inhibitor-bemcentinib-in-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-301906548.html

