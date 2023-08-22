Germany's latest auction for utility-scale solar concluded with prices ranging from €0.0539 ($0.0588)/kWh to €0.0665/kWh. The procurement exercise was significantly oversubscribed.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 1,673 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar. It assigned the capacity across 124 bids and slightly exceeds the 1,611 MW that the Bundesnetzagentur planned to allocate. The tender was significantly oversubscribed, with 516 project proposals totaling 4.653 MW. The agency had set a ceiling price ...

