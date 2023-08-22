Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
22.08.2023 | 11:52
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Holding(s) in Company* 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Holding(s) in Company* 
22-Aug-2023 / 10:19 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB0002631041 
Issuer Name 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
First Equity Limited 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
London 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United Kingdom 
Name                  City of registered office        Country of registered office 
 
 
William Black 
 
 
 
 
Rath Dhu Limited            Douglas                 Isle of Man 
 
 
 
Armstrong Investments Limited      Les Banques               Guernsey

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name                  City of registered office        Country of registered office 
 
 
Nortrust Nominees Limited        London                 United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Aug-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Aug-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 4.097224        0.000000          4.097224        2910000 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                  2910000             0                4.097224            0.000000 
GB0002631041 
 
 
                Sub 2910000                             4.097224% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                                converted 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through 
                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
William Black            First Equity Limited as Investment 2.970840            0.000000            2.970840% 
                  Manager of Armstrong Inv Limited 
 
 
 
 
William Black            Armstrong Investments Limited 
 
 
 
William Black            First Equity Limited as Investment 1.126385            0.000000            1.126385% 
                  Manager of Rath Dhu 
 
 
 
 
William Black            Rath Dhu Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Aug-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      NSI 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  266307 
EQS News ID:  1708865 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1708865&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2023 05:19 ET (09:19 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
