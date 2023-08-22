DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Holding(s) in Company*

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Holding(s) in Company* 22-Aug-2023 / 10:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB0002631041 Issuer Name NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name First Equity Limited City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom Name City of registered office Country of registered office William Black Rath Dhu Limited Douglas Isle of Man Armstrong Investments Limited Les Banques Guernsey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Nortrust Nominees Limited London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Aug-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Aug-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 4.097224 0.000000 4.097224 2910000 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 2910000 0 4.097224 0.000000 GB0002631041 Sub 2910000 4.097224% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold William Black First Equity Limited as Investment 2.970840 0.000000 2.970840% Manager of Armstrong Inv Limited William Black Armstrong Investments Limited William Black First Equity Limited as Investment 1.126385 0.000000 1.126385% Manager of Rath Dhu William Black Rath Dhu Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Aug-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London

