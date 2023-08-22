WAV LLC: WAV and Affiliate MBSI WAV Announce Full Fiber Optic Cable Distribution Practice, Stocking Comprehensive Solutions Across North America

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / WAV, an Aurora, IL-based technology distributor, and WAV's Canadian based affiliate MBSI WAV are proud to announce that we have established a fiber optic cable practice. In a continued effort to further bridge the digital divide and bring digital equity to our communities, we are representing established industry innovators Adtran, AFL, Cambium Networks, Duraline, Fusion Guard, Mexfoserv, Mikrotik, Sumitomo Electric, Superior Essex, viaPhoton, Wavenet and Waveoptics.





Service providers can expect a comprehensive array of products spanning various categories including:

Outside plant

Optical network terminals (ONTs)

SFPs and transceivers

Media converters (OLTs)

Jumpers and pigtail cables

Customer premise equipment

Connectors and bulkheads

Norm Dumbroff, CEO of WAV, remarked, "By integrating a full-scale fiber optic practice and strategically stocking in our warehouses, we affirm our dedication to having one of the largest and most consistent stocking positions in the wireless, networking and fiber-optic market. With innovative OEMs by our side, we aim to support our service providers into a brighter, more connected future."

Bob Nelson, WAV's President, said, "With the Biden administration's BEAD program, a $42B federal subsidy aimed at connecting every American to the Internet, we recognized the need to offer our service provider customers not only fixed wireless access and networking solutions, but also a full portfolio of end-to-end fiber optic cable solutions. By broadening our product categories, we're arming our service providers with a formidable array of tools and solutions to accomplish the goal."

About WAV

WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, fiber, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community, including (but not limited to): technical support, RF predictive analysis, FCC coordination, installation & diagnostics. "We Make the Internet Work". For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com.

About MBSI WAV

MBSI WAV is the industry's premier distributor serving the Canadian wireless market with strong stocking positions both in Alberta and Ontario. MBSI WAV provides the depth of knowledge and expert services required to fully address the specific technology and value-add needs of the WISP, VAR and Solution Provider community. Along with providing professional value-add services, MBSI WAV offers up to date product knowledge with support for multi-vendor solutions. For more information call (866) 597-6274 or visit our website at: www.mbsiwav.com



