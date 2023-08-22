Bridgerev Reaches Elite Tier as a Hubspot Solutions Partner

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Today, BridgeRev announced that it has reached the elite tier of HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.

The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It's a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth, and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.

To achieve status as an elite tier solutions partner, partners must maintain a minimum of 100 HubSpot certifications, earn a customer retention score of at least 85 percent and manage a minimum of $170,000 worth of HubSpot subscriptions across multiple portals.

Over the past year, BridgeRev has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers. As a company, BridgeRev has been focused on expanding technical offerings and developing talent to provide world-class RevOps and HubSpot consulting from Oklahoma City. By partnering with businesses to create scalable solutions that expand the limits of the HubSpot platform and power their growth, BridgeRev has seen consistent year-over-year growth as an organization. Notable milestones and achievements include:

Managing over $2.4M in HubSpot ARR and driving over $1.6M gross ARR in net new HubSpot Software Sales in the last 12 months

Increased technical consulting capacity by 300 percent since 2022

Doubled in size for four consecutive years

"We are so excited to welcome BridgeRev as an elite HubSpot solutions partner," Brian Garvey, VP of HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program, said. "They are a highly skilled, strategic, and technical agency with a deep understanding of HubSpot. With a proven track record of helping organizations build scalable and sustainable solutions with HubSpot, they are a natural fit for the elite tier. I am looking forward to seeing what BridgeRev accomplishes in the future."

About BridgeRev:

BridgeRev is a HubSpot and RevOps solutions partner that focuses on building scalable, sustainable solutions for high-growth companies on the HubSpot platform. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., BridgeRev is a Latina-Owned elite HubSpot solutions partner.

Championing values like radical transparency, candid relationships, and bottom-line accountability, BridgeRev measures its success by its client success. As a leader in HubSpot consulting since 2012, BridgeRev has earned multiple solutions partner accreditations including HubSpot CRM Implementation, HubSpot Onboarding, and HubSpot Platform Enablement, and has served hundreds of clients in North America, Latin America, and Europe.

