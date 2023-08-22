SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd: SUIC Beneway Signs Agreement with Taiwan Top Catering Group to Create Franchise & Supply Chain-tailored AI & Fintech Platform Ahead of IPO Roadshows and Capital Raise

NEW YORK, NY / TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK: SUIC) recently announced that it has reached a cooperation and joint venture agreement with Taiwan's I.H. Art Group (which has established 150 stores in Taiwan and in ten other countries) to create a brand new catering franchise & supply chain-tailored AI & Fintech platform services expected to bring revolutionary changes to the global catering industry. SUIC and Beneway have started roadshows for Beneway's pre-IPO fund raising as its initial public offering edges closer.



Hank Wang is appointed by the board of directors as the new CEO of SUIC to assist in growing the platform, market segments and IPO processes. He has been serving as the CEO of I.H Art Group since 2018. He served as the Secretary General of Taiwan Quantitative Hedging Development Association before joining the I.H Art Group. Hank Wang received a BA Degree in Finance at the Tamkang University, Taiwan.

This cooperation is not only a strategic alliance between the two companies, but also a cross-border innovation endeavor. The cooperation between SUIC and I.H Art Group will bring a new perspective into the catering industry, provide consumers with more high-quality and healthier food choices, and achieve greater returns and value to the shareholders and investors of the two companies.

"We are pleased to announce our upcoming public roadshows to showcase SUIC-Beneway's story prior to our initial public offering. We thank our new partner bankers and professionals of Wall Street, for their strong support and overwhelming interest in our stock market listing. We are transforming and will grow SUIC Beneway into a long term success in multiple geographies. We aim to solidify our position as a leading player in the global catering franchise and fintech market," said Hank Wang, CEO

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

About I.H Art Biotechnology Group

I.H Art Biotechnology Group is a chain catering brand with local food ingredients, cloud-based professional central kitchen, star R&D team. From origin to marketing, construct a comprehensive food industry chain and promote one-stop service of production and sales; creative cuisine - subversion of taste buds and senses, innovation of market - improvement of product visibility, creation of health - choice of green and healthy life, successfully creating food business opportunities. To learn more, please visit https://www.ih-art.com.tw/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

