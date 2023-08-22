Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
WKN: A2N92L | ISIN: DK0061114246 | Ticker-Symbol: 9R6
Frankfurt
22.08.23
08:12 Uhr
0,118 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
22.08.2023 | 12:58
First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - increase

New shares in Scape Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 23 August 2023. The new shares are
issued due to a directed issue. 





Name:              Scape Technologies
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061114246   
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SCAPE       
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 29,529,197 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Change:             9,230,769 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  38,759,966 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 1,30     
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1       
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          162397      
---------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
