First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - increase

New shares in Scape Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 23 August 2023. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue. Name: Scape Technologies --------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061114246 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: SCAPE --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 29,529,197 shares --------------------------------------------------- Change: 9,230,769 shares --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 38,759,966 shares --------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1,30 --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 162397 --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S