Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2023) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on August 23rd, 2023 at 02:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-edm-2/.

Corporate Update from EDM Resources

Commodities to be covered: Zinc. Lead, Gypsum

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Zinc, Lead and Gypsum Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

