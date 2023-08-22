Orion Oyj: Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of February 1st, 2024 - Julia Macharey appointed Senior Vice President, People & Culture

ORION CORPORATION

Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of February 1st, 2024 - Julia Macharey appointed Senior Vice President, People & Culture

Ms. Julia Macharey has been appointed Senior Vice President of Orion Group's new People & Culture group-level function and member of the Executive Management Board of Orion Group as of February 1st 2024. She will report to President & CEO Liisa Hurme. She currently holds the position of Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Operational Development at Valmet and is a member of the Valmet Executive Team. Julia Macharey holds a Master of Science degree in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree.

"With this appointment, I wanted to support the implementation of our global growth strategy and to strengthen the building of Orion's corporate culture. Based on her previous experience and track record, Julia Macharey will bring both global organizational and business perspective to Orion," says Orion's President & CEO Liisa Hurme.

"I am very excited about the opportunity of joining a team of world-class experts who endeavor to improve well-being through life-saving and life-improving medicines and treatments. Orion's people-oriented culture based on working together to create high-quality products is only one of the many reasons why I am looking forward to supporting Orion on its growth path," says Julia Macharey about the appointment.

The new People & Culture function will focus on developing Orion's professionals, capabilities and company culture and supporting growth, and Human Resources will be at the heart of this new group-level function as of February 1st.

"Orion's organisation has seen significant geographical expansion in recent years, and we want to continue developing our people and culture in a global and systematic way. I am excited about the new opportunities in this and I warmly welcome Julia to Orion and to our management team," says Liisa Hurme.

ANNEX: CV of Julia Macharey



Julia Macharey

Born 1977

Finnish citizen



Education:

Master of Science in Economics, University of Jyväskylä, 2000

Bachelor of Arts (Intercultural Communication), University of Jyväskylä, 1999



Career:

Valmet

2019- Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Operational Development

2014-2019 Senior Vice President, Human Resources



Metso Corporation, Metso Paper

2012-2013 Senior Vice President, Human Resources of Metso Pulp, Paper and Power segment



Pöyry Plc

2007-2012 Vice President, Human Resources of Industry Business Group





Nokia Corporation

2006-2007 Senior Manager, Business HR of Manufacturing Solutions

2004-2006 Senior Manager, Business HR of Sourcing and Procurement

SCA Hygiene Products Ltd and GmbH

2000-2004 Human Resources Manager and various HR management responsibilities

