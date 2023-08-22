Mobile Global Esports: MOGO Announces Participation in Upcoming Roadshows and Conferences

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. ("MOGO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MGAM), a mobile and social platform for collegiate esports tournaments, announced today the Company will be presenting at various roadshows in the coming weeks, including the 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, presented by H.C. Wainwright & Co.

The 25th Annual Global Investment Conference will be held on September 11-13, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, located at 455 Madison Avenue. For those that wish to attend virtually, participation will be available with over 550 featured company presentations, panels and more. A live feed will be available, as well as viewing on-demand.

Dave Pross, CEO of MOGO, will be providing a corporate update and discussing some of the Company's recent achievements, as well as the recently announced MOGO National Championships. Details pertaining to this announcement can be found here .

Institutional investors that are interested in watching MOGO present are encouraged to register here .

Date: September 11, 2023

Address: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Virtual: Live feed and on-demand features open at 7:00 AM ET

irlabs Investor Roadshow

The Company would also like to announce that it will be participating in the irlabs Investor Roadshow, starting with a virtual presentation on September 13, 2023, followed by a four-city in-person roadshow spanning Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. Participants can click here to register.

"As we dive into the dynamic world of esports, these platforms offer us a chance to showcase our dedication to innovation, community, and unparalleled gaming experiences," said Dave Pross, CEO of MOGO. "Engaging with fellow enthusiasts and industry leaders fuels our excitement to redefine the future of esports."

About MOGO

MOGO is a world-leading global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest-growing and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

Contacts

Dave Pross

CEO, MOGO

475-666-8401

dpross@mogoesports.com

Alyssa Barry

Investor Relations

alyssa@irlabs.ca

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. These statements are based on our management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events, which in turn are based on currently available information. These expectations, beliefs and assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations, beliefs and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775738/MOGO-Announces-Participation-in-Upcoming-Roadshows-and-Conferences