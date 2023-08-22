DJ Jeton and West Ham United Extend Multi-Year Partnership

Jeton Wallet is pleased to announce a multi-year extension to their partnership with West Ham United, which will see the brand continue as their Official e-Wallet Partner. Jeton has been working closely with West Ham since 2020 to promote its e-Wallet services, which merchants and consumers trust in over 100 countries worldwide. The e-Wallet allows users to hold multiple currencies, securely enabling fast and convenient transactions. Renowned as one of the pioneers in the industry, Jeton's quality was recently recognized with the prestigious 'Online Payment Service Provider of the Year' award at the Sigma Eurasia awards ceremony in March 2023, which acknowledges leading gaming and technology sector companies. Throughout the partnership, Jeton's branding will continue to be prominently displayed across West Ham United's LED pitch-side perimeter advertising system, along with various digital and matchday rights. This collaboration exemplifies the commitment of both Jeton and West Ham United to continue striving to deliver top-notch experiences and services to their global audience. Nathan Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer at West Ham United, commented: "We are pleased to have agreed a multi-year extension with Jeton. Since we forged a relationship with them in 2020, the partnership has grown considerably, and I look forward to working together to impact change as their commitment to innovation across the digital landscape gains pace. "The need for highly secure and reliable digital payment solutions has never been more important for consumers and businesses. With Jeton at the forefront of the industry, we are proud to support their mission to continue offering a best-in-class e-Wallet for all." Jeton's Director, Mr Saaly Temirkanov, said: "We're pleased to have extended our partnership with West Ham United. Demand for our products internationally is increasing rapidly, and this partnership has supported our growth." "There has been strong interest in our award-winning app due to its security and ease of use, and through our partnership with West Ham United, we have the opportunity to tell our story. "We look forward to another exciting season working together." To learn more about Jeton, visit jeton.com Contact Details Marketing Jeton +44 207 153 1137 marketing@jeton.com

