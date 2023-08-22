Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
22.08.2023 | 14:01
Jeton and West Ham United Extend Multi-Year Partnership

Jeton and West Ham United Extend Multi-Year Partnership 

Jeton Wallet 
Jeton and West Ham United Extend Multi-Year Partnership 
22-Aug-2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Jeton and West Ham United Extend Multi-Year Partnership 
Jeton Wallet is pleased to announce a multi-year extension to their partnership with West Ham United 
United Kingdom 
Jeton Wallet is pleased to announce a multi-year extension to their partnership with West Ham United, which will see 
the brand continue as their Official e-Wallet Partner. Jeton has been working closely with West Ham since 2020 to 
promote its e-Wallet services, which merchants and consumers trust in over 100 countries worldwide. The e-Wallet allows 
users to hold multiple currencies, securely enabling fast and convenient transactions. 
Renowned as one of the pioneers in the industry, Jeton's quality was recently recognized with the prestigious 'Online 
Payment Service Provider of the Year' award at the Sigma Eurasia awards ceremony in March 2023, which acknowledges 
leading gaming and technology sector companies. 
Throughout the partnership, Jeton's branding will continue to be prominently displayed across West Ham United's LED 
pitch-side perimeter advertising system, along with various digital and matchday rights. This collaboration exemplifies 
the commitment of both Jeton and West Ham United to continue striving to deliver top-notch experiences and services to 
their global audience. 
Nathan Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer at West Ham United, commented: "We are pleased to have agreed a multi-year 
extension with Jeton. Since we forged a relationship with them in 2020, the partnership has grown considerably, and I 
look forward to working together to impact change as their commitment to innovation across the digital landscape gains 
pace. 
"The need for highly secure and reliable digital payment solutions has never been more important for consumers and 
businesses. With Jeton at the forefront of the industry, we are proud to support their mission to continue offering a 
best-in-class e-Wallet for all." 
Jeton's Director, Mr Saaly Temirkanov, said: "We're pleased to have extended our partnership with West Ham United. 
Demand for our products internationally is increasing rapidly, and this partnership has supported our growth." 
 "There has been strong interest in our award-winning app due to its security and ease of use, and through our 
partnership with West Ham United, we have the opportunity to tell our story. "We look forward to another exciting 
season working together." 
To learn more about Jeton, visit jeton.com 
Contact Details 
Marketing Jeton 
+44 207 153 1137 
marketing@jeton.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1708939 22-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=502fa52ed77498d79c479358dcbff69b

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1708939&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2023 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
