Sibannac, Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Karl Gottschalk, as CEO of its Oklahoma City-based subsidiary, Immersive Brand Concepts, Inc. Immersive is a progressive and forward-thinking wellness company that specializes in the design and distribution of a variety of all-natural products -- with an impressive and expanding line that includes Organic Health and Immunity, Hangover Prevention and Kratom Energy.

Prior to joining Immersive, Mr. Gottschalk has held various Executive positions, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership while achieving remarkable results. As the National Director for Jeeter/Dreamfields, Mr. Gottschalk successfully reformulated all strains of their pre-roll offerings, resulting in nearly double the output. His integration of Automation also significantly decreased labor costs while improving product quality simultaneously.

At Jeeter, Mr. Gottschalk also spearheaded the implementation of vape cart manufacturing automation and updated cannabis infusion methodologies as part of his tenure, which also heavily involved business growth and opportunity assessments. Prior to Jeeter/Dreamfields, Mr. Gottschalk co-founded Kola Labs Inc., where he engineered solventless THC remediation technology and developed proprietary CBD isolation systems that can produce as much as 300 kg of CBD isolate daily. He has served as the Vice President of Operations, Engineering and Quality Control for Intelliguard, Inc, specializing in narcotic and medication RFID tracking. During his tenure there, he managed a team of Engineers to reengineer an anesthesia cart by utilizing RFID technology to track narcotics and medications that is still widely used today.

Mr. Gottschalk's notable achievements also include his tenure as the Automation Engineering Manager for Becton Dickinson & Safety Syringes Inc., where he managed high-speed automation engineering projects and FDA audits. Prior to that, he was a Lean Manufacturing Specialist for Guidant & Abbott Laboratories, with a focus on cardiovascular solutions. As the CEO of Immersive, Mr. Gottschalk will be implementing a complete Quality Management System to ensure that products are being produced at the highest level of quality to meet the stringent standards that are outlined in ISO 13485.

David Mersky, CEO of SIBANNAC, Inc. and Parent Company of Immersive, said, "We are thrilled that Mr. Gottschalk is taking the helm of Immersive Brand Concepts as its CEO. His multi-disciplined skill sets in manufacturing and formulations are in the upper echelon in the cannabis and alternative health industries. Mr. Gottschalk's vast experience in both the highly technical but also business components of the manufacturing space, make him uniquely qualified to head Immersive as Sibannac will rely on Karl to design and manufacture innovative, next-gen health products for the company."

Mr. Gottschalk has created unique Kratom formulations that will be a focus for the expanding lineup of products that will be offered by Immersive's flagship brand Let's Go Energy, in the near future. Under his leadership, Immersive will be able to expand its current offerings and develop new products that cross over into several different lucrative industries of health, Immunity and all-natural Pet Care.

Immersive will be offering a white label contract and manufacturing service for select Clientele. This forthcoming system will allow select brands to expand their footprint and or re-establish market dominance by leveraging operational excellence and carefully developed formulations that create immediate market appeal; all without the hindrance of the extensive cost typically associated with research and development. The addition of Karl to the Sibannac team allows the company to expand its footprint and offerings, with the addition of a manufacturing plant in Oklahoma City. The addition of Immersive under Karl vastly expands Sibannac's contract manufacturing capabilities through its Campus Co. platform, but also provides cutting-edge formulations for the company's Kratom and other infused products. Immersive's location in the middle of the country also provides logistical efficiencies for distribution.

"I am optimistic for the future of Immersive Brand Concepts. We look forward to the launch of our white label division, announcing exciting celebrity brand contracts as well as our flagship brand, "Lets Go!" Energy. This is a very exciting time for the manufacturing, marketing and sales sides of this enterprise. The synergy, work ethic and decades of successful experience in each department of this company is rare. This company and the people in it is something that I am proud to be a part of and honored to lead along with David Mersky and the rest of the Sibannac team," said Immersive CEO, Karl Gottschalk.

About Immersive Brand Concepts

Immersive Brand Concepts, Inc is a subsidiary of Sibannac Inc. and is an industry innovator in delivering exceptional products for Hangover Prevention, Organic Immune Supplements and Kratom. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company strives to shape the future of these industries through its brands, partnerships, operational excellence, and cutting-edge formulation and manufacturing processes.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: $SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8/9 products, and Amanita mushroom edibles for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The Campus Co. and Immersive Brand Concepts.

