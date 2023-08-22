Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2023) - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC PINK: RDYFF) ("Newpath" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully mobilized its first field crew to the Alpha/Bravo Project for preliminary geological reconnaissance utilizing the extensive road network on the property.

The Alpha/Bravo claim group ("the Project") is comprised of 2,974 claim units covering an area of 63,118 Ha (approximately 631 square kilometres*), making it one of the larger, early-stage lithium exploration land packages in the region.

This initial site visit involved assessing the following:

Road access for exploration sequencing

Confirming the accuracy of 20-year old geological mapping

Outlining areas of good rock exposure for sampling

Identifying favourable intrusive units and trends

Reviewing available mediums for surface geochemical sampling techniques, including glacial till, soil or biogeochem

Assessment of streams and catchments leading into lakes where government lake sediment sampling has previously identified anomalous lithium, cesium and rare earth elements

In addition, this initial assessment will facilitate the deployment of additional field crews, scheduled to arrive in late August / early September, to carry out a project-wide prospecting, mapping and geochemical sampling program.

Alex McAulay, the Company's CEO, states, "We are excited to get going with our fieldwork at Alpha/Bravo. Since our initial staking of this area, many companies have seen the merits of the local geological setting, resulting in considerable competitive staking around the project and many completed option agreements for adjacent projects. Although this is still early exploration work, we are enthusiastic with the prospect of discovering the source of the anomalous lithium in lake sediment samples on our project."

In preparation for the summer field season, the Company has compiled and re-processed airborne magnetic, radiometric, frequency domain EM and LIDAR data made available from the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) and Geological Survey of Canada (GSC) over the entire Alpha/Bravo project area. The Company has also acquired high-resolution satellite imagery that will be used in tandem with the airborne geophysics and LIDAR to facilitate mapping on the ground. To date, more than 170 pegmatite occurrences in outcrop have been identified on the Project from historic mapping. Particular focus will be given to areas where clusters of these pegmatite occurrences have been identified adjacent to and within mapped muscovite-bearing granitic rocks that are associated with lithium-enriched pegmatites within the Quetico subprovince. Many of the pegmatite occurrences identified from historical mapping are also spatially associated with the anomalous lithium and cesium in lake sediment samples (see map below). In most instances, it is likely that Newpath's crews will be the first to focus on the potential for lithium or other critical elements. The first-pass reconnaissance assessed some of these pegmatite occurrences, recognizing that some should be given priority follow-up. during the late summer field season as part of a property-wide mapping and prospecting program.





Figure 1. Pegmatite Occurences & Lake Sediment Geochemistry at the Alpha/Bravo Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/178044_926fd38dc4d22aba_001full.jpg

Alex McAulay, the Company's CEO, also commented, "Our technical team has been busy acquiring and compiling a wealth of historical data which has helped guide our exploration planning for Alpha/Bravo this summer. We are encouraged by the pegmatite occurrences traversed to date, many of which are proximal to the highest lithium and cesium lake sediment anomalies identified by government sampling. Our original entry into this area was based on the favourable geological and structural setting for hosting lithium-bearing pegmatites, as well as the presence of highly anomalous lake sediments, all suggesting similarities with the Georgia Lake pegmatite field."

On a regional scale, the Project is situated on the western side of the Nipigon Rift Basin and Proterozoic Sibley Group sedimentary rocks that overlie a rifted, down-dropped segment of the Quetico Subprovince. Midcontinent Rift-related intrusive rocks that host many of the advanced PGM projects in the immediate area, also occur on portions of the Project. The underlying Archean Quetico Subprovince has been the focus of much of the Critical Mineral exploration activity in Ontario and is host to many early-stage and advanced Lithium projects on the eastern side of the Nipigon Rift Basin, including Rock Tech Lithium's Georgia Lake Project, (Indicated resource of 10.6MT of 0.88% Li2O & Inferred mineral resource of 4.22MT of 1.0% Li2O (see RockTech News Release dated November 15th, 2022) and Imagine Lithium's Jackpot Property, which has a historical resources of 2 Mt of 1.09% Li2O at the main Jackpot Zone, and 750,000 tons grading 1.38% Li2O at the Vegan/Newkirk showing.





Figure 2. Newpath Consultants and OGS Geologists on the southern end of the Alpha/Bravo Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/178044_926fd38dc4d22aba_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas Turnbull, P.Geo., the Company's COO and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Director Resignation

In addition, the Company announces that Chris Reynolds has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors of Newpath. The Company thanks Mr. Reynolds for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Acknowledgment of First Nations

Newpath Resources Inc. is committed to fostering lasting, transparent, trust-based relationships with the Indigenous communities where we operate. We respectfully acknowledge that our Alpha/Bravo project is on the traditional territories of many Nations including Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Fort William First Nation, Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, Red Rock Indian Band, the Métis Nation of Ontario and Red Sky Métis Independent Nation.

Newpath Resources recognizes the great privilege of conducting work on these lands and recognizes the accountability and commitment we owe to the communities who have resided here since time immemorial. Newpath shares a common interest in ensuring that the lands and waters will continue to provide cultural, environmental, and economic well-being for Indigenous communities for generations to come.

About Newpath Resources Inc.

Newpath Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PATH. Newpath's early-stage Orefield Critical Metal Exploration Project, which is comprised of three claim groups (Alpha/Bravo, Charlie and Delta) now totalling 3,164 claim units covering approximately 667,106 Ha (approximately 667 square kilometres) west and southwest of Lake Nipigon in Northern Ontario. The Company also wholly owns the Northshore Gold Project located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt.

