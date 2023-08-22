Chinese battery industry heavyweight Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) announced a new electric vehicle battery that reportedly enables long-range driving on a fast, ten-minute charge. It expects mass production to begin by the end of this year, and vehicles equipped with the battery to be available in the first quarter of 2024.CATL announced a new fast-charging lithium iron phosphate (LFP) electric vehicle battery that it claims is capable of driving 400 km on a 10-minute charge. The Chinese battery manufacturer said the Shenxing battery enables a 700 km driving range on a full charge. The ...

