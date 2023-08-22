Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hub in Europe. As AI is reshaping the way businesses operate, the Hub consists of a portfolio of services that will enable European leaders to build AI-based solutions closely aligned with business strategy and outcomes.

"The collaboration with Thoughtworks went well from day one. They created a comprehensive plan and helped kickstart our AI development, using modern technologies," said Mikko Rekola, CTO, Bolt.Works. "All aspects of our business have benefited from the results, saving us a substantial amount of time and allowing us to provide better quality to our customers."

While many organizations start by applying AI to improve efficiency and reduce costs, it can also be harnessed to create entirely new and innovative products, for example, by augmenting strategic planning and decision-making in areas such as supply-chain management or new product development. The Hub introduces leaders to a more human-centric approach where AI plays a more enabling role, becoming a "technology co-worker" by collaborating with human skills and expertise.

"AI for business is now developing at speed and formulating an AI strategy will help businesses to navigate through the noise to the real business gains," said Peter Buhrmann, Managing Director of Europe said "Thoughtworks Europe's AI Hub addresses all aspects of AI, including generative AI, and makes the crucial connection between AI, business strategy and execution. We ensure our clients go beyond the hype cycle and make an extraordinary impact in a more human-centric AI future."

The AI Hub brings a holistic approach to European organizations of all sizes, combining business strategy, human-centered AI services and technical expertise. Together, this portfolio of services ensures that AI investments are aligned to business value and state-of-the-art technical expertise. With modular services ranging from value-driven portfolio management, AI maturity assessment and risk management and mitigation assessments, Thoughtworks will quickly identify profitable and feasible use cases to help businesses build and implement their AI strategy.

