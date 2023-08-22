Map Layers on Fishing Conditions Now Available for Thousands of US Lakes Through Omnia Fishing

Fishing tech startup expands from e-commerce to app-based planning tools.

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Omnia Fishing has announced a new service for anglers, providing current and historical conditions for thousands of US lakes. The info on the structure, water conditions and weather allows users to make decisions on which areas of the waterbody are likely to be most productive and which techniques are appropriate to use. These data are presented in an exclusive subscription mapping experience named Premium PRO, within the Omnia mobile app.

Fishing map layers available through Premium PRO

Fishing rod and phone showing map layers within the Omnia Fishing app



"Omnia has evolved from our retail roots and tailored shopping per lake based on user-submitted fishing reports. The vast amount of reports across the country has resulted in customers using the site more frequently for planning and strategy," commented Matt Johnson, Omnia's co-founder and CEO. "Combine these mapping layers with our database of lake-specific data and we're the best resource to help you plan and eliminate dead water, all while shipping tackle from our warehouse the same day you order."

Omnia's new membership tier includes 10 map layers at launch: depth contours, bottom composition, vegetation, near real-time satellite-derived water temperature and water clarity, wind, weather radar, air temperature, lightning strikes and storm cells. The data come from various sources including satellite feeds, weather stations and private licensing arrangements, and are combined with Omnia's extensive library of fishing reports from thousands of local anglers. More layers are planned for release soon.

Omnia Fishing has its roots in mapping and organizing valuable data. CEO Matt Johnson co-founded Contour Innovations in 2010, which created the lake mapping platform Insight Genesis, later acquired by Lowrance. When Omnia debuted as an e-commerce company in 2018 with co-founders Chris Morgal and Dan Wick, it was billed as a tool to "shop by lake", with product suggestions created based on specific bodies of water. Omnia Premium PRO takes lake information to the next level.

Having a single source for crucial info on conditions has the fishing industry excited. Al Lindner, the industry legend and member of the Freshwater Fishing and Bass Fishing halls of fame, sees the potential. "There are a whole lot of things that make fish do what they do. They're always adjusting to local weather and water conditions and you have to do the same thing," Lindner said. "Premium PRO really does give you all you need to stay up-to-date on what is happening on your body of water environmentally."

Omnia Premium PRO is a feature of the Omnia Fishing app, which is available free in the Apple and Google Play app stores. Members pay $49 for 12 months, which includes unlimited access to map-based data layers and free shipping and credits on each e-commerce order.

