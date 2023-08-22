Revenue Solutions, Inc.: RSI's PULSE User Conference 2023 Showcased the Triumph of Collaboration and Innovation in Government Revenue Solutions

The two-day event drew dozens of government officials and technology partners for a retrospective on progress and visionary gaze into the future, all under the banner of collaboration

Revenue Solutions, Inc. (RSI), a leading provider of advanced SaaS solutions for government revenue management and control, has successfully concluded its eagerly anticipated 2023 PULSE User Conference, bringing together dozens of state, county and city officials and business partners in a demonstration of the power of cloud-based and AI-powered technology to improve government efficiency, enhance revenues and streamline operations.







The two-day event, held at The Colonnade Hotel in Boston on August 9-10, celebrated innovation, expertise, and collaboration. Notable state government participants included the states of Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and the province of Saskatchewan. Additionally, the conference proudly hosted representatives from local governments, such as Cook County, Illinois; Baltimore County, Maryland; and the cities of Chesapeake, Virginia, and St. Louis, Missouri. This diverse gathering underscored the far-reaching influence of RSI's solutions, reshaping revenue management for governments of varying scales.

The 2023 PULSE User Conference showcased RSI's commitment to shaping the future of tax solutions. On Day 1, attendees were immersed in a comprehensive understanding of RSI's vision, strategic direction, and company priorities during the enlightening RSI Product & Company Roadmap session. The session also unveiled the exciting plans for revX, highlighting the remarkable progress achieved to date.

A standout moment during the event was the broadening "Project Lessons Learned" session. This engaging session featured project managers from Baltimore County and RSI providing invaluable insights into their retrospective after the successful implementation of the new tax system. The session highlighted not only their achievements, including the successful completion of the inaugural tax roll process and annual billing but also emphasized the potential for further improvement. Attendees gained a deeper understanding of how even subtle process adjustments can pave the way for enhanced government revenue solutions in the future. This real-world experience served as a source of inspiration, reinforcing the power of collaboration, effective project management, and the ongoing journey towards refining and optimizing tax processes.

"RSI's unwavering commitment to our customers is at the heart of everything we do. The PULSE User Conference exemplifies our dedication to streamlining their processes and enhancing citizen services," said John Skinner, CEO of RSI. "Collaborating with our valued clients is what RSI stands for, and this event showcased the power of collective innovation that drives us forward. We are excited to continue providing transformative solutions that empower our clients to excel."

The event continued to captivate attendees on Day 2 with a live demonstration of RSI's revX Platform and revX Revenue Integrated Tax Solution. The RSI Product Management Team provided an in-depth showcase of the revX product, offering insights into its key features and functionalities, further underscoring RSI's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions.

The conference also fostered enriching dialogue and collaboration through sessions like the Customer Roundtable, where representatives from RSI's customer community shared their valuable experiences and insights, reaffirming the power of partnership in shaping effective tax solutions.

"By collaborating closely with our clients, through events like the PULSE User Conference, we foster collective innovation that propels us forward. This conference serves as a platform for us to exchange ideas, insights, and experiences, enabling us to provide transformative solutions that empower our government customers to excel in revenue management," expressed Jean Orlando, President of RSI.

The Cloud & AI for Tax Administration session, led by Richard Zak, Director of Data Governance & Compliance from Microsoft Worldwide Public Sector, showcased the powerful potential of cloud technology and artificial intelligence in tax administration. Attendees gained invaluable insights into harnessing these capabilities while ensuring robust security and compliance practices.

"At RSI, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of technology to create better solutions for our customers. PULSE provided us with an exciting opportunity to showcase the advancements we're making and the impact they will have on our clients' operational landscape," said John Kitonis, Chief Technical Officer of RSI. "Our investments in technology will undoubtedly lead to their enhanced efficiency and performance, marking a new era of excellence."

With the PULSE User Conference 2023 successfully concluded, RSI stands poised to carry forward the momentum of innovation, collaboration, and excellence. As a testament to RSI's commitment to shaping the future of tax solutions, the conference marked a pivotal milestone in advancing the industry.

About RSI

Founded in 1996, Revenue Solutions, Inc. is the trusted, collaborative partner leading governments to innovation with the only cloud-native packaged software solution, revX. Offered as Software as a Service (SaaS), revX is the preferred platform for government revenue processing. We empower public agencies and offices with solutions that improve citizen services, increase operational efficiency, collect additional revenue, and maximize compliance. For over 25 years, RSI has delivered transformative technology solutions across hundreds of client projects throughout the United States and Canada.

