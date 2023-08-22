OpenESG.com: Lifesum Partners With OpenESG's Generative AI to Connect Nutrition and Sustainability Data

LONDON, UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Lifesum, the leading global healthy eating platform is partnering with OpenESG, the global sustainability generative AI platform that delivers sustainability and ESG data and insights, to connect how dietary choices impact the climate.

Lifesum's holistic approach to wellness enables users to understand how nutrition impacts core pillars of health. Lifesum recently unveiled a sleep tracking functionality that allows users to recognize how their dietary choices impact their sleep patterns-and vice versa. This was made possible in partnership with OURA, the company behind the smart ring that delivers personalised health data, insights, and daily guidance-and builds on Lifesum's integration of Health Connect by Android.

"Deepening our understanding of the relationship between sustainability and nutrition is key to improving the overall health of the individual and the planet. By partnering with an innovative company like OpenESG, we're taking another exciting step towards Lifesum's holistic approach to health and wellbeing, which empowers everyone to live a longer, healthier life," said Marcus Gners, CIO at Lifesum.

According to the UN, an additional 70 percent of the current food demand is required to feed the world's estimated population of 9.1 billion by 2050.

As the global population continues to grow, increased demand for emission-intensive food will boost further emissions. However, action to protect the planet against the impact of climate change will be insufficient unless we reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the global food system, which now makes up a third of manufactured GHG emissions, a new study reveals.

"The partnership with Lifesum is showcasing the positive impact of Generative AI - connecting nutrition and sustainability data to provide a heightened level of transparency around food for the general consumer. This will encourage a positive shift in purchasing habits, not only encouraging healthier eating, but a healthier impact on the planet," said Tee Ganbold, CEO at OpenESG.

About Lifesum

Lifesum is the leading global healthy eating platform that empowers people to make smarter food choices and build sustainable eating habits for life, whether you want to reach a healthy weight or improve your long-term health. With a holistic approach to wellness, Lifesum helps you to understand how nutrition impacts core pillars of health, including sleep, exercise and mental wellbeing. Lifesum features personalized nutrition insights and guidance, recipes, meal plans, diets, and food and exercise trackers. Learn more at Lifesum.com

About OpenESG

OpenESG.com was founded in 2022 by Tee Ganbold, David Aikman and Daniel Ellison. OpenESG is a US headquartered Generative AI company on a mission to create the world's most comprehensive sustainability and climate data repository and open source it to everyone - enabling enable companies to collaborate and develop products faster, more effectively and at lower cost and speed up our progress towards a better planet for all.

Our innovative solutions including Generative AI ChatESG provide fast access to ESG, climate, and sustainability data - enabling everyone to understand where their products come from, and buy from companies that reflect their values. OpenESG is also the world's first open, free, fast and dynamic OpenESG Sustainability ID platform for companies to understand their supply chains and consumers to check their products.

