Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech to Begin Phase II Clinical Trials for Brain Cancer

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company whose business is focused in the therapeutic monoclonal antibody space, announced today that the Company has been cleared by the FDA to begin Phase II clinical trials for brain cancer. This milestone allows the Company to continue advancing Pritumumab through the regulatory clinical processes in its use against Brain Tumors including Glioblastoma.

Nascent CEO, Sean Carrick, commented, "this is an exciting development milestone for Nascent. Phase I data was shown to be safe in five ascending independent cohorts. The data also suggested favorable clinical outcomes in various stages of disease development, that we hope to build upon in Phase II and better understand just how effective this treatment can be for patients suffering with brain cancer". The summarized Phase I data can be seen here in the poster presented at ASCO 2023.

Nascent Biotech therapeutic antibody Pritumumab (PTB) is a natural human antibody originally isolated from lymph nodes of a patient with cervical cancer. This monoclonal antibody targets cell surface Vimentin (also referred to as ectodomain vimentin), shown to be expressed on the surface of epithelial cancers. PTB is used as a targeted immunotherapy that binds to the tumor and recruits the immune system to eliminate cancer cells.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of human monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers, helping people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a human monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that has progressed to Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer.

For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

