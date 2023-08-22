Duke Energy Joins Billion Dollar Roundtable, Continues Efforts To Build a More Resilient and Competitive Supply Chain

Exclusive group promotes supplier diversity excellence and best practices

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / The Billion Dollar Roundtable Inc. (BDR), a non-profit organization that promotes supplier diversity excellence and best practices, today inducted Duke Energy into the exclusive organization.

The BDR consists of U.S.-based corporations that reach $1 billion or more annually in Tier 1 supply chain diversity spend. Duke Energy spent over $1.8 billion with diverse suppliers in 2022 and works to ensure a diverse pipeline of skilled suppliers capable of providing commodities and services at competitive prices.

"Supplier diversity at Duke Energy is more than a program - it's a pillar of our strategy to help meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and communities," said Dwight Jacobs, senior vice president and Chief Procurement Officer. "Our procurement practices help create jobs and provide a positive local economic impact in our communities while providing us access to quality products and services at competitive prices to deliver reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy for our customers."

For nearly 40 years, the company has intentionally sought and done business with veteran, disability and other diverse-owned companies, creating a supply chain ecosystem that is resilient, innovative, and intwined in the communities it serves. The company's Supplier Diversity program is designed to develop and grow relationships with these businesses and provide opportunities for them through Duke Energy's supply chain and those of its suppliers.

The Billion Dollar Roundtable will honor Duke Energy at a formal induction ceremony today during its annual best practices summit in Chicago.

"The Billion Dollar Roundtable looks forward to working with Duke Energy on supplier diversity initiatives and leadership in the utilities/energy sector. The supplier diversity spend of utility companies translates directly to economic impact in local communities in their customer coverage areas, and Duke Energy's broad footprint in the Southeast and Midwest creates countless opportunities to engage diverse suppliers," said BDR Chairman Shelley Stewart Jr.

BDR member companies

Duke Energy joins these major U.S.-based corporations as member companies of the BDR: Abbott Laboratories, Adient, Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Avis Budget Group, Bank of America, Boeing, Bristol Myers Squibb, Caterpillar, CDW, Citi, Comcast NBCUniversal, Cummins, CVS Health, Dell, Entergy, Exelon, Exxon Mobil, Ford , General Motors, Google, Honda North America, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Kaiser-Permanente, Kroger, Merck, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Pacific Gas and Electric, Procter & Gamble, Stellantis, The Home Depot, Toyota Motor North America, Verizon and Walmart.

"Duke Energy's induction comes at an important time in the history of the BDR, as corporations are fully understanding the value of diverse supply chains to the success of their companies. Diverse suppliers are eager, nimble and innovative, and we welcome the contributions Duke Energy will make to the BDR in helping to develop and grow new generations of suppliers," said BDR CEO, President and Co-Founder Sharon Patterson.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

The Billion Dollar Roundtable

The Billion Dollar Roundtable, created in 2001, is a non-profit organization that comprises corporations that each spend $1 billion or more annually on a Tier 1 basis with diverse suppliers. The BDR recognizes and celebrates corporations that achieve this status and promotes and shares best practices in supply-chain diversity excellence. BDR member companies review and discuss issues, challenges and strategies related to supplier diversity as a means to advance supply chain opportunities for both corporations and diverse suppliers. The BDR is publisher of the title "Supplier Diversity Best Practices: Building Excellence to Improve the Supply Chain Matrix." For more information about the BDR, visit www.billiondollarroundtable.org/.

Contact: Madison McDonald

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content here.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Duke Energy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775928/Duke-Energy-Joins-Billion-Dollar-Roundtable-Continues-Efforts-To-Build-a-More-Resilient-and-Competitive-Supply-Chain