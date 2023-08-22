Subaru of America: This Car Dealership Drives Therapy Dogs to Folks in Need of Mental Health Support

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Subaru of America

Most dogs love a car ride: windows down, ears flapping in the wind, their wet noses capturing the scents of the world as it races by.

But sometimes the destination is even more rewarding.

Subaru's Las Vegas retailer - which was recently recognized company-wide for its dedication to giving back - has added a car-ride-loving component to its showroom: a pack of therapy dogs.

It all started when Subaru of Las Vegas partnered with local charity Michael's Angel Paws, a Nevada-based organization that trains service and therapy support dogs for community members facing physical or emotional challenges.

This began as a standard corporate charity relationship. After all, Subaru is known for its give-back initiatives under the Subaru Love Promise umbrella.

One of the pillars of this campaign is "Subaru Loves Pets," which prompts retailers across the country to connect with animal adoption and rescue groups to increase adoptions and raise funds for animals in need.

Jennifer Vitale, the assistant general manager at Subaru of Las Vegas told Good Good Good that these partnerships are about creating lasting relationships with communities and customers - which means making the showroom dog-friendly, too.

"We welcome all animals into our showroom; we even have a dog park for our four-legged friends, pet beds for them to relax and enjoy, a pet sink, and treats for pets of all sizes," Vitale told Good Good Good in an email.

"Watching the interactions in our showroom between dogs, customers, and employees made me realize that dogs provide more than companionship; they show us what real love is and bring indescribable joy to those around them."

Through Subaru's philanthropic work, the Las Vegas location has raised over $64,000 for Michael's Angel Paws, but Vitale said the employees - a team of dog lovers themselves - didn't want to stop there.

