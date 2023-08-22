JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced the appointment of James Kehoe as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 21, 2023. Kehoe will succeed Erik Hoag, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Hoag will remain with the company as a non-executive officer through the end of the year and will work closely with Kehoe to support an orderly transition of responsibilities.

" We are pleased to welcome James Kehoe to the FIS team. He is an accomplished and internationally experienced CFO with a distinguished record of success in driving shareholder value," said FIS Chief Executive Officer and President Stephanie Ferris. " As a results-driven leader, he brings a dynamic, forward-thinking mindset to create innovative business and financial strategies that unlock top- and bottom-line growth. We look forward to working with James to advance our strategic roadmap and achieve our long-term objectives."

Ferris continued, " I would like to thank Erik for his many contributions to FIS over his 16 years with the company in progressively more responsible roles. He has played an instrumental role in the growth of FIS during a transformational period of modernization, developing the financial strategy and planning behind multiple transactions and investment programs as well as key transformation initiatives. We are thankful for his significant contributions over his tenure and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Kehoe has served as Chief Financial Officer and a senior corporate leader at several large and international public companies. He joins FIS from Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he served as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer since 2018. Prior to that, he was Global CFO and a Board Director for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, the largest Japanese pharmaceutical company. Kehoe previously served as CFO at Kraft Foods Group, as well as Gildan Activewear. He earned a masters in Business Studies in Finance from University College Dublin, Ireland and a Bachelors of Commerce Degree from University College Galway, Ireland.

" I am excited to join a leading player in the global financial infrastructure as it continues to take bold action to achieve its next chapter of growth and transformation," said Kehoe. " FIS is highly regarded for scaled and trusted platforms, marquee clients, global distribution, and strong cash generation, and I am energized by the opportunity to join at this critical juncture and help drive superior financial and operational execution in the years ahead."

Company Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

FIS is reaffirming its full-year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance provided in its second quarter 2023 earnings materials.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world's economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISglobal).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about anticipated financial outcomes, including any earnings guidance or projections, projected revenue or expense synergies or dis-synergies, business and market conditions, outlook, foreign currency exchange rates, deleveraging plans, expected dividends and share repurchases of the Company, the Company's sales pipeline and anticipated profitability and growth, plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, strategic value creation, risk profile and investment strategies, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance and any statements with respect to the previously announced pending sale of a 55% equity stake in the Worldpay Merchant Solutions business ("pending Worldpay transaction"), the expected financial and operational results of the Company, and expectations regarding the Company's business or organization after the pending Worldpay transaction, as well as other statements about our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "would," "project," "continue," "likely," and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results or guidance, statements of outlook and various accruals and estimates. These statements relate to future events and our future results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include the following, without limitation:

