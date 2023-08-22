Liberia Electricity Corp. (LEC) is seeking consultants to develop a 15 MW/10 MWh solar-plus-storage installation at Roberts International Airport near Monrovia, Liberia's capital city. The government of Liberia and national utility LEC have launched a search for consultants to oversee the development of a 15 MW solar power plant. The project will be linked to a 10 MWh battery storage system. LEC said that both facilities will be connected to the Schieffelin substation situated on the Elwa Highway. This highway serves as a connection between Monrovia and Roberts International Airport. "The solar ...

