Wishpond Technologies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023

Wishpond Chairman and CEO, Ali Tajskandar, to present live at 1:30 PM PT on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:WISH)(OTCQX:WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 investor conference taking place at the Fairmont Waterfront in Vancouver, BC on September 6 and 7. Wishpond Chairman and CEO, Ali Tajskandar, will present at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET) on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, where he will discuss the Company's business strategy and answer questions at the conclusion of the presentation.

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48819

Wishpond will also be conducting in-person 1x1 meetings at the conference venue on Thursday, September 7, 2023. To register for 1×1 investor meetings with Wishpond management, and for additional information on the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 conference, please visit: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

"Ali Tajskandar"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company's Propel IQ platform offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, ad management, referral marketing, sales conversion and outbound sales automation capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions including an artificial intelligence (AI) powered website builder, and continues to add new features and applications. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where most of the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

For further information

Pardeep S. Sangha

Investor Relations, Wishpond Technologies Ltd

Email: investor@wishpond.com

Phone: 604-572-6392

