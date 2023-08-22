B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.: BOS Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year 2023

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the second quarter of the year 2023.



Second Quarter 202 3 Financial Highlights:

for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $98,000 compared to $378,000 in the comparable quarter last year. The decrease is attributed to the depreciation of the Israeli NIS as compared to the US dollar by 10.2% in the second quarter of the year 2022 as compared to a depreciation of 2.3% in the second quarter of the year 2023. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 283% to $609,000 or $0.11 per basic share compared to $159,000 or $0.03 per basic share in the second quarter of the year 2022.



Ziv Dekel, BOS' Chairman, stated: "BOS' management has invested extensive resources to strengthen BOS' market position and penetrate new business segments. I am pleased to see the positive results consistently yielded by these efforts since 2021. In addition, we are looking for an M&A opportunity for further expansion."

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "The relatively strong results in the first half of the year and our backlog for the remainder of the year 2023 advance us towards meeting and possibly exceeding our financial targets for 2023, which are revenues of over $45 million and net income above $1.5 million."

BOS will host a conference call on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

About BOS

BOS empowers inventory processes through its three business divisions:

The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;

The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and

The Supply Chain division manages inventory.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands Six months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 23,478 $ 21,138 $ 11,336 $ 10,350 Cost of revenues 18,409 16,667 8,931 8,130 Gross profit 5,069 4,471 2,405 2,220 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 78 87 37 36 Sales and marketing 2,470 2,340 1,224 1,176 General and administrative 912 999 437 471 Acquisition expenses - 44 - - Total operating costs and expenses 3,460 3,470 1,698 1,683 Operating income 1,609 1,001 707 537 Financial expenses, net (343 ) (529 ) (98 ) (378 ) Income before taxes on income 1,266 472 609 159 Taxes on income - - - - Net income $ 1,266 $ 472 $ 609 $ 159 Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.22 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.03 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,707 5,395 5,712 5,538 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,767 5,438 5,847 5,570 Number of outstanding shares as of June 30, 2023 and 2022 5,741 5,702 5,741 5,702





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,931 $ 1,763 Restricted bank deposits 144 130 Trade receivables 11,011 10,834 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,167 1,414 Inventories 7,667 6,433 Total current assets 21,920 20,574 LONG-TERM ASSETS 244 260 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,341 3,270 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 955 1,110 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 1,174 486 GOODWILL 4,895 4,895 Total assets $ 32,529 $ 30,595





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans $ 391 $ 586 Operating lease liabilities, current 235 301 Trade payables 7,801 7,984 Employees and payroll accruals 980 1,016 Deferred revenues 1,550 542 Advances net of inventory in process 79 47 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 812 719 Total current liabilities 11,848 11,195 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 1,209 1,294 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 674 827 Long term deferred revenues 401 241 Accrued severance pay 363 404 Total long-term liabilities 2,647 2,766 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 18,034 16,634 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 32,529 $ 30,595

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income $ 1,609 $ 1,001 $ 707 $ 537 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 73 45 47 31 Stock-based compensation 49 50 24 25 Depreciation 165 118 85 60 EBITDA $ 1,896 $ 1,214 $ 863 $ 653





SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID

Supply

Chain

Solutions

Intelligent

Robotics

Intercompany Consolidated

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 6,948 $ 15,351 $ 1,257 $ 77 $ 23,633 Gross profit 1,796 3,253 20 - 5,069 Allocated operating expenses 1,097 1,859 130 - 3,086 Acquisition expenses - - - - - Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 374 Income (loss) from operations $ 699 $ 1,394 $ (110 ) - 1,609 Financial expenses and tax on income (343 ) Net income $ 1,266 RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions

Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2022 Revenues $ 7,693 $ 12,873 $ 572 $ - $ 21,138 Gross profit (loss) 1,915 2,575 (19 ) - 4,471 Allocated operating expenses 1,209 1,585 271 - 3,065 Acquisition expenses 44 - - - 44 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 361 Income (loss) from operations $ 662 $ 990 $ (290 ) - 1,001 Financial expenses and tax on income (529 ) Net income $ 472

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.





SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions

Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 2,931 $ 7,863 $ 557 $ 14 $ 11,365 Gross profit 689 1,668 48 - 2,405 Allocated operating expenses 524 931 55 - 1,510 Unallocated operating expenses* - 188 Income (loss) from operations $ 165 $ 737 $ (7 ) - 707 Financial expenses and tax on income (98 ) Net income $ 609 RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Revenues $ 3,590 $ 6,366 $ 394 $ - $ 10,350 Gross profit 885 1,332 3 - 2,220 Allocated operating expenses 566 809 129 - 1,504 Unallocated operating expenses* - 179 Income (loss) from operations $ 319 $ 523 $ (126 ) - 537 Financial expenses and tax on income (378 ) Net income $ 159

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.