Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914000 | ISIN: IL0010828171 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
22.08.23
15:30 Uhr
3,670 US-Dollar
+0,130
+3,67 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BOS BETTER ONLINE SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOS BETTER ONLINE SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2023 | 14:01
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.: BOS Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year 2023

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the second quarter of the year 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 grew by 9.5% to $11.3 million from $10.3 million in the comparable quarter last year.
  • Operating profit for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 32% to $707,000 compared to $537,000 in the comparable quarter last year.
  • EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 32% to $863,000 from $653,000 in the comparable quarter last year.
  • Financial expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $98,000 compared to $378,000 in the comparable quarter last year. The decrease is attributed to the depreciation of the Israeli NIS as compared to the US dollar by 10.2% in the second quarter of the year 2022 as compared to a depreciation of 2.3% in the second quarter of the year 2023.
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 283% to $609,000 or $0.11 per basic share compared to $159,000 or $0.03 per basic share in the second quarter of the year 2022.

Ziv Dekel, BOS' Chairman, stated: "BOS' management has invested extensive resources to strengthen BOS' market position and penetrate new business segments. I am pleased to see the positive results consistently yielded by these efforts since 2021. In addition, we are looking for an M&A opportunity for further expansion."

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "The relatively strong results in the first half of the year and our backlog for the remainder of the year 2023 advance us towards meeting and possibly exceeding our financial targets for 2023, which are revenues of over $45 million and net income above $1.5 million."

BOS will host a conference call on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.
To access the conference call, please click on the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87034095301?pwd=ZGo3bGRuTTRCZEpYOHF1OW1RWml6Zz09
or dial to: +1 646 876 9923, meeting ID - 870 3409 530, passcode - 455932

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS empowers inventory processes through its three business divisions:

  • The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;
  • The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and
  • The Supply Chain division manages inventory.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Six months ended Three months ended
June 30,June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenues $23,478 $21,138 $11,336 $10,350
Cost of revenues 18,409 16,667 8,931 8,130
Gross profit 5,069 4,471 2,405 2,220
Operating costs and expenses:
Research and development 78 87 37 36
Sales and marketing 2,470 2,340 1,224 1,176
General and administrative 912 999 437 471
Acquisition expenses - 44 - -
Total operating costs and expenses 3,460 3,470 1,698 1,683
Operating income 1,609 1,001 707 537
Financial expenses, net (343) (529) (98) (378)
Income before taxes on income 1,266 472 609 159
Taxes on income - - - -
Net income $1,266 $472 $609 $159
Basic and diluted net income per share $0.22 $0.09 $0.11 $0.03
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,707 5,395 5,712 5,538
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,767 5,438 5,847 5,570
Number of outstanding shares as of June 30, 2023 and 2022 5,741 5,702 5,741 5,702


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
June 30, December 31,
2023 2022
(Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents $1,931 $1,763
Restricted bank deposits 144 130
Trade receivables 11,011 10,834
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,167 1,414
Inventories 7,667 6,433
Total current assets 21,920 20,574
LONG-TERM ASSETS 244 260
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,341 3,270
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 955 1,110
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 1,174 486
GOODWILL 4,895 4,895
Total assets $32,529 $30,595


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
June 30, December 31,
2023 2022
(Unaudited) (Audited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long term loans $391 $586
Operating lease liabilities, current 235 301
Trade payables 7,801 7,984
Employees and payroll accruals 980 1,016
Deferred revenues 1,550 542
Advances net of inventory in process 79 47
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 812 719
Total current liabilities 11,848 11,195
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans, net of current maturities 1,209 1,294
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 674 827
Long term deferred revenues 401 241
Accrued severance pay 363 404
Total long-term liabilities 2,647 2,766
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 18,034 16,634
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $32,529 $30,595
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Six months ended Three months ended
June 30,June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Operating income $1,609 $1,001 $707 $537
Add:
Amortization of intangible assets 73 45 47 31
Stock-based compensation 49 50 24 25
Depreciation 165 118 85 60
EBITDA $1,896 $1,214 $863 $653


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
RFID
 Supply
Chain
Solutions
 Intelligent
Robotics
 Intercompany Consolidated
Six months ended June 30,
2023
Revenues $6,948 $15,351 $1,257 $77 $23,633
Gross profit 1,796 3,253 20 - 5,069
Allocated operating expenses 1,097 1,859 130 - 3,086
Acquisition expenses - - - - -
Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 374
Income (loss) from operations $699 $1,394 $(110) - 1,609
Financial expenses and tax on income (343)
Net income $1,266
RFID Supply
Chain
Solutions
 Intelligent
Robotics		 Intercompany Consolidated
Six months ended June 30,
2022
Revenues $7,693 $12,873 $572 $- $21,138
Gross profit (loss) 1,915 2,575 (19) - 4,471
Allocated operating expenses 1,209 1,585 271 - 3,065
Acquisition expenses 44 - - - 44
Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 361
Income (loss) from operations $662 $990 $(290) - 1,001
Financial expenses and tax on income (529)
Net income $472

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
RFID Supply
Chain
Solutions
 Intelligent
Robotics		 Intercompany Consolidated
Three months ended June 30,
2023
Revenues $2,931 $7,863 $557 $14 $11,365
Gross profit 689 1,668 48 - 2,405
Allocated operating expenses 524 931 55 - 1,510
Unallocated operating expenses* - 188
Income (loss) from operations $165 $737 $(7) - 707
Financial expenses and tax on income (98)
Net income $609
RFID Supply
Chain
Solutions		 Intelligent
Robotics		 Intercompany Consolidated
Three months ended June 30,
2022
Revenues $3,590 $6,366 $394 $- $10,350
Gross profit 885 1,332 3 - 2,220
Allocated operating expenses 566 809 129 - 1,504
Unallocated operating expenses* - 179
Income (loss) from operations $319 $523 $(126) - 537
Financial expenses and tax on income (378)
Net income $159

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

 
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen.
    Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen,
    bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen
    Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu
    verstehen sein kann.