Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce the addition of a Distributor for Southeast Asia.

The Company is pleased to announce, PT. Lab Sistematika Indonesia, Jakarta Indonesia as its authorized Distributor for South-East Asia for our 'Passive Portal Zero-Radiation Walk-Through Weapons Detector' and EBT-Camera, introduced through Jonathan Silver, our National Marketing Director.

About PT Lab Sistematika Indonesia:

PT. Lab Sistematika Indonesia is a leading company in providing high end technology analytical instruments for many applications in Indonesia. 'We are making every effort to give our customer the best service by assisting, guiding, and giving the best solution to their problems. We are fully committed and constantly improve and innovate ourselves to meet our customer needs'. https://labsystematic.com/

"I am most pleased and excited to welcome our first Distributor from Southeast Asia to our network and look forward to working with PT. Lab Sistematika Indonesia to expand the market for our 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal weapons detector and our Elevated Body Temperature Camera 'EBT Station'... The team at PT Lab Sistematika will, without any doubt, be a driving force to secure our company's place as a 'Modern' safety and security system in Asia," says President Merrill W. Moses

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). PSSI was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward- looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485 - email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177988