Telos Corporation Awarded Five-Year Contract with Defense Information Systems Agency

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, announced today a five-year contract with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for the Telos Automated Message Handling System (AMHS) to support the distribution and processing of various reports and other critical information.



A widely-used organizational messaging solution in the U.S. Department of Defense, Telos AMHS supports organizations around the world, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Combatant Commands, Military Services, Defense Agencies and the Intelligence Community.

Telos AMHS immediately routes incoming messages to the right desktop and creates an archive of all arriving traffic for future reference. AMHS also provides intuitive tools for searching and retrieving messages from the archive while protecting against unauthorized access, and offers an easy way to create, coordinate, and release outgoing messages.

"DISA is one of our longest-standing customers, and we're pleased to continue to support their organizational communications," said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. "Timely and secure message delivery is key to successful military operations, and we're honored to be chosen to support this mission."

For more information about AMHS, please visit https://www.telos.com/offerings/amhs- organizational-messaging/ .

