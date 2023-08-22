Sertifier INC: Sertifier Unlocks New Record With 8+ Million Unique Digital Credentials Issued With Revolutionary Credential Management Software

Premier digital credential management solution transforms skill verification by pioneering advanced digital badge and certificate issuance.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Sertifier has issued more than 8 million unique digital credentials, the company announced.

Sertifier Logo

Sertifier is a groundbreaking platform that allows entities and enterprises offering education and training simple ways to provide digital credentialing, including badges and certificates. As digital transformation seemingly takes over every facet of various industries today, Sertifier makes it easier for institutions to issue digital credentials that users can showcase.

Sertifier is set apart from other digital credentialing platforms with a commitment to leading-edge technology. The end-to-end platform gives users everything they need at their fingertips, offering complete support from designing certificates to immersive data insights to track their overall success and everything in between. The platform enables leading-edge blockchain technology for the most modernized and safe credential verification possible, and users can integrate the most popular LMS and CRM tools they might already be using.

As the digital credentialing ecosystem has been growing in the post-pandemic phases, and employment-focused ecosystems obsess around skills validation, digital credentials are crucial. To fully achieve this, all users at Sertifier receive personalized service and support. With an 80% Net Promoter Score (NPS), Sertifier has demonstrated a strong commitment to customer care for clients at every stage, from onboarding to ongoing support.

CEO Arda HelvacÄ±lar states, "Empowering organizations to validate skills and accomplishments is at the heart of Sertifier's mission. The milestone of 8 million digital credentials is a testament to our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that redefine skill verification."

There is a critical need for an outlet by which institutions can issue secure, tamper-proof digital credentials, and this is precisely what Sertifier addresses. These credentials thereby serve for recipients a way to exhibit their achievements to potential employers, colleagues, and stakeholders. Sertifier seamlessly checks all of the boxes when it comes to safety, adaptability, and scalability to accommodate diverse skill-verification requirements.

Sertifier continues to solidify its stance as a forward-thinking and innovative digital credentialing platform, and the most recent milestone shows widespread confidence in the platform. As the company moves ahead, they are on a mission to continually offer the latest technology and safety while promoting the best interests of its clients and end users. The team at Sertifier is thrilled to celebrate the issuance of more than 8 million digital credentials and looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence long into the future. Learn more by visiting https://sertifier.com.

Sertifier is the most comprehensive B2B digital credential management platform. Driven by the vision to revolutionize skill verification, Sertifier's cutting-edge platform offers a seamless solution for validating achievements and competencies. Trusted by a diverse clientele, Sertifier continues redefining skill verification parameters.

