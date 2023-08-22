NIWO Partners Inc. and Dr. Chong Liu Drive ICT Innovations for Enhanced Daily Life

Championing the confluence of data center design and intelligent city planning, NIWO Partners, with Dr. Liu's insights, envisions a technologically progressive future.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / NIWO Partners Inc., a renowned name in the realm of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), is making significant strides toward harnessing the potential of ICT to elevate aspects of daily life. With Dr. Chong Liu, an electrical engineering expert, at the forefront of their research endeavors, the collaboration aims to illuminate the transformative power of ICT. Dr. Liu's unparalleled expertise and vision serve as the guiding force in realizing NIWO's mission to improve human experiences through technological advancements.

Dr. Chong Liu

Dr. Chong Liu's affiliation with NIWO Partners Inc. began when he started working on a logistics forwarder tracking system, organizing sales data, and addressing various IT issues. Under his leadership at NIWO, the team optimized shipping networks using machine learning, ensuring streamlined operations and enhanced data systems.

Dr. Chong Liu graduated from Hubei University in China with a major in telecommunication engineering. With hard work, dedication, and exceptional aptitude, he earned a national scholarship for outstanding academic achievements shortly after enrollment. (After graduation, he co-founded the Shanghai Huixi International Limited Company in New York. ) Subsequently, he flew overseas to pursue further studies at the Stevens Institute of Technology and the George Washington University, specializing in electrical engineering. His stellar academic performance earned him both master's and doctoral scholarships. He obtained a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering with minors in cloud computing and data center design from the George Washington University, a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering with a minor in multimedia network security from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, and a Bachelor's degree in Telecommunication Engineering from Hubei University.

In 2018, he was allowed to showcase at the George Washington University SEAS Student Research Exhibition. In 2019, he was awarded the Best Paper Prize at the IEEE INTERNET IARIA Conference as the lead author (Chong Liu and Hermann J. Helgert, "BeamMaP: An Improved Adaptive Beamforming-based Machine Learning Method for Positioning in Massive MIMO Systems").

"Future technological advancements, such as autonomous vehicles, virtual reality (VR), high-speed data center networks, and the Internet of Things (IoT), all rely on more efficient bandwidth allocation and faster transmission," says Dr. Liu. "The next-generation wireless networks, 5G, should be able to more accurately locate connected mobile devices and allocate limited bandwidth more effectively."

Precisely because of Dr. Chong Liu's consistent focus on the trends and developments of future human technology, and always upholding the grand vision of "benefiting humanity," he tirelessly seeks and perseveres, achieving new milestones one after another.

Dr. Chong Liu excels in advanced research in the field of information and communication technology, especially in optical data center networks, 5G and future wireless indoor and outdoor positioning, vehicle communications, and smart city design based on fog and edge computing. He is committed to bringing significant benefits to the global high-tech industry and advancing academic efforts in the field of information and communication technology.

5G and Future Wireless Indoor and Outdoor Positioning

In 2020, in the International Journal on Advances in Internet, Dr. Chong Liu, as the lead author, published groundbreaking research on 5G applications titled "An Improved Adaptive Beamforming-based Machine Learning Method for Positioning in Massive MIMO Systems". His doctoral thesis, "A Machine Learning Method for Positioning in the 5G Cellular Networks", systematically reviewed and researched these findings, making an outstanding contribution to the large-scale application of the next-generation wireless network, 5G.

In this field, Dr. Chong Liu is dedicated to designing machine learning models to achieve wireless positioning and localization applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). He aims to introduce an improved adaptive positioning system that can instantly locate users in dynamic urban environments and effectively guide beams in distributed large-scale multiple-input-multiple-output (MIMO) systems upon training with input data. Furthermore, he plans to design an adaptive algorithm to enhance the model's performance under variable weather conditions.

Consequently, Dr. Chong Liu's research will advance in the following domains: Artificial Intelligence (covering machine learning, deep learning, and reinforcement learning), Communication and Network Technologies (including next-generation wireless networks such as 5G and 6G, satellite-based communications, as well as communication and network security).

Optical Data Center Network

Addressing power consumption, latency, and scalability issues is key in designing data center network (DCN) architectures. Dr. Chong Liu has proposed designs typically based on optoelectronic circuit switching for optical data networks and an innovative "Passive Optical Data Center Network Architecture" (PODCA) solution. This effectively reduces the power consumption of the architecture, achieving low packet latency and high throughput. Employing three different-sized configurations-small, medium, and large passive optical architectures-achieves high scalability, accommodating a server scale of over 2 million units. Moreover, rigorous data testing shows that this structure can save at least 75% of power consumption and 50% of capital expenditure.

This research provides an outstanding solution to the challenge: "With the increase in data volume and the rapid expansion of data center scale, the current data center architectures are ill-suited for rapid packet switching in DCN applications, struggling to adapt to the future of data center networks."

Thus, Dr. Chong Liu's investigations in this domain will benefit the following fields: Communication and Network Technologies (covering optical links and fiber-optic technologies, communication and network security, and mesh networks/independent communication technologies without infrastructure), Renewable Energy Generation and Storage (energy efficiency technologies), and Semiconductors and Microelectronics (hardware components for artificial intelligence and other pivotal applications).

Internet in the Realm of Automotive Communication

Thanks to the advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), more and more living appliances are now connected to the internet and interact with one another. Dr. Chong Liu introduced Internet of Vehicles (IoV) applications, treating vehicles as entities enabled by the Internet. This integrates in-vehicle networks, inter-vehicle networks, and vehicle mobile internet, aiming to facilitate intelligent traffic management, vehicle service provision, and smart vehicle control.

Dr. Liu will design drones to cater to the social networks of vehicles. Technologies like FANET (Flying Ad-hoc Network) and AFC (Aero fog computing) can assist SIoV in expanding its communication range, enhancing data processing capabilities, and augmenting security. By crafting effective strategies to evaluate the trustworthiness of VSN (Vehicle Social Networks), and by taking the right measures to detect and track malicious vehicles, the safety of SIoV during social interactions can be ensured.

Hence, Dr. Chong Liu's research endeavors will benefit the following areas: Internet of Things communication and network security, mesh networks/independent communication technologies without infrastructure, and Advanced Computing (covering edge and cloud computing, as well as data storage).

Smart City Design Based on Fog and Edge Computing

Currently, smart cities worldwide based on fog computing utilize several key technologies still in their early stages of development. Dr. Chong Liu, in collaboration with NIWO Partners Inc., Dr. Chong Liu proposes a design of a smart city architecture based on fog computing, where several fog nodes are deployed to process data near its source. This breaks away from the traditional continuum from sensor to cloud, which may lead to long transmission delays, high energy consumption, and potential privacy breaches. Integrating information and communication technologies, the Internet of Things, mobile Internet, and cloud computing patterns provides an integrated, comfortable, and intelligent environment for work, study, and daily life.

As a result, Dr. Chong Liu's research will advance the following fields: Artificial Intelligence (including machine learning, deep learning, and reinforcement learning), Renewable Energy Generation and Storage (focusing on energy efficiency technologies), and Advanced Computing (covering edge and cloud computing as well as data storage).

During his doctoral studies, Dr. Chong Liu was deeply involved in the research of the "High-Performance Computing and Optical Data Center Networking" project. Subsequently, in his professional career, he played pivotal roles in various projects at esteemed companies, notably NIWO Partners Inc., where he served as a team leader and made remarkable contributions to addressing pressing IT challenges.

Dr. Chong Liu has over 15 years of outstanding experience in the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), including system requirement collection, data structure, algorithms, architecture, design, coding, development, and testing. He also has extensive research experience in algorithms, machine learning, architecture, and Amazon EC2 (Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud), among other areas. In the fields of databases, networking, and systems, his profound background in data structures and software design enables him to excel in object-oriented programming, development, testing, and debugging of code.

Dr. Chong Liu has been concentrating his research efforts on several project areas where his core competencies lie. These areas include positioning in massive MIMO wireless networks based on machine learning, positioning in massive MIMO wireless networks based on adaptive machine learning, design of scalable passive optical data center architectures, reconfigurable data center network design and algorithm optimization, elastic optical network design and analysis based on ILP (Integer Linear Programming) and heuristic algorithms, and comparisons of energy consumption and capital expenditure in data center architectures.

Unwavering in his commitment and always aspiring to reach the pinnacle of scientific achievement, Dr. Chong Liu approaches his work with the confidence of "sincere dedication to a grand cause" and the tenacious spirit of "daring to strive and fight." He has devoted time and energy to collaborations with gifted and nationally recognized researchers from over 60 universities and research institutions worldwide. Dr. Liu has published peer-reviewed research papers in top-tier academic journals and international conferences, amassing a citation count of 132. This accomplishment places him among the top 10% of engineering and computer science researchers.

Dr. Liu stands firmly and fights steadily at the forefront of scientific research, driven by the hope that he will "achieve meaningful results and ensure success in his endeavors." He works tirelessly, hoping that his research contributions will further enhance the quality of life in the future and continuously strive for the progress of humanity.

NIWO Partners Inc. is a globally recognized company specializing in Information and Communication Technology (ICT). With a commitment to harnessing the potential of ICT for enhancing various facets of daily life, NIWO collaborates with leading experts like Dr. Chong Liu to drive innovation and set new industry standards. With a proven track record in developing state-of-the-art solutions and undertaking groundbreaking research, NIWO Partners Inc. stands as a testament to excellence and innovation in the world of ICT.

