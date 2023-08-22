LeanIX Partners with Microsoft to Bring Generative AI to Enterprise Architecture

LeanIX launches the first-of-its-kind AI Assistant for LeanIX EAM, transforming the way organizations collaborate with their data

BONN, GERMANY and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / LeanIX, a leading platform enabling continuous transformation of corporate and product IT, today announced the company has partnered with Microsoft to launch LeanIX AI Assistant. Utilizing Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, LeanIX EAM is one of the first enterprise architecture (EA) management solutions to apply the power of generative AI to the EA discipline, transforming the way organizations work with EA data.

Maintaining an up-to-date Application Portfolio - including relevant, detailed information on all the applications in the inventory - often requires countless hours of research and manual data input. Time wasted on these tasks reduces team efficiency, slowing down innovation and continuous optimization of the IT landscape. Using AI to automate these activities frees up resources to focus on strategic initiatives that deliver business impact.

Using a dedicated GPT-3.5-turbo language model hosted on Azure, LeanIX AI Assistant boosts team productivity and effectiveness while ensuring that confidential EA data remains secure. As a built-in capability for LeanIX Continuous Transformation Platform, the LeanIX AI Assistant comes equipped with predefined as well as customizable prompt options that can be applied to the EA inventory. These prompts focus on:

Automating documentation tasks

Speeding up report creation

Researching successor technologies

Providing architecture recommendations

Simplifying access to EA tools for business users

"Within the first few weeks of the LeanIX AI Assistant beta program, there was an overwhelming response from our customer base -- more than 20% of our customers signed up for access," said André Christ, CEO and co-Founder of LeanIX. "We've already processed more than 100,000 prompt requests, illustrating the level of demand for this kind of innovation in EA. Partnering with Microsoft on this initiative not only addresses potential concerns regarding data security and confidentiality but also provides the foundation for continuous expansion of this offering."

"We're thrilled to partner with LeanIX to bring generative AI to enterprise architecture data utilizing Azure OpenAI Service," said Najat Messaoud, Azure Business Group Lead Microsoft Germany. "There is a clear need to bring this technology into enterprises and show that it can make a difference for IT staff. We've reached a pivotal time where employees want to level-up their skills and AI applications allow for this while also helping organizations transform their technology infrastructure."

Current customer response to LeanIX AI Assistant has been consistently enthusiastic. A large (40,000 employees) customer in the manufacturing sector commented, "Really great that you enable this feature and share it at an early stage; first version looks already very promising." Another mid-size (5,000 employees) manufacturer wrote, "This is a differentiating feature enabling Architects and their stakeholders to find the information they're looking for in a much more natural and faster way."

LeanIX's AI Assistant is currently available to existing LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM) users.

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage IT landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering Enterprise Architecture, SaaS Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has over a thousand customers globally, including Adidas, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander and Workday. LeanIX is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with additional offices in Germany and subsidiaries in Boston (USA), London (UK), Paris (France), Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Ljubljana (Slovenia). For more details, please visit www.leanix.net.

