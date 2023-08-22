Movella Holdings Inc.: Movella Announces Strategic Partnership with Teamworks to Provide Movement Analytics Solutions to Athletic Organizations

Teamworks to transition Movella's Kinduct athlete management system customers to its Operating System for Sports and integrate Movella-enabled movement analytics solutions

HENDERSON, NV and DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) (Movella), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, today announced a strategic partnership with Teamworks , an enterprise SaaS company serving elite sports and tactical organizations globally. The partnership is designed to jointly provide integrated solutions to each company's customer base, with Teamworks providing its Operating System for Sports to support existing Movella athlete performance management customers and Movella offering its full-stack athlete movement analytics solutions to over 6,000 Teamworks' customers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Teamworks will work with Movella's established customer base to offer a seamless transition of athlete data to Smartabase, a human performance data management system recently acquired by Teamworks. Movella and Teamworks will integrate Movella's 3D human body movement measurement solutions with Teamworks Operating System for Sports and offer the combined solution to its large and growing customer base. Movella and Teamworks will work actively to transition data and services to the Teamworks platform as part of the partnership.

"Movella has experienced significant growth within the health and sports market segment in recent years. Our Kinduct athlete management system is used by over 500 sports teams," said Ben Lee, CEO of Movella. "By partnering with Teamworks, our customers have access to a suite of best-in-class products for every stage of the athlete lifecycle. For Movella, this partnership accelerates our penetration of movement digitization analytics in the sports and tactical team market segment."

Travis McDonough, Founder of Kinduct and VP of Business Development for Movella noted, "When looking for the best sports tech company for Movella to partner with, Teamworks was an obvious choice. Fundamental to our decision was choosing a company with a world-class executive team, proven track record, and full suite of tools that would complement our advanced biomechanical tracking solutions. The combination of our product offerings is destined to change the market and offer an unparalleled product and service to our client base."

Zach Maurides, CEO of Teamworks, echoed the benefit to customers, saying, "Movement analytics is critical for many of our elite sports and tactical performance customers. This partnership provides them with an integrated solution to view that data in context and help athletes and service members perform at their best." On the transition of Kinduct customers to Smartabase, Maurides added, "We look forward to working closely with Movella and its Kinduct customers to effectively migrate them to Smartabase and set them up for future innovation and integration on the Operating System for Sports."

About Movella Holdings Inc.

Movella is a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, health & sports, and automation & mobility markets. Our innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix, Toyota, Siemens and more than 500 sports organizations, Movella is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit www.movella.com .

About Teamworks

Teamworks is the proven operating system for high performance, powering more than 6,000 sports, military, and public safety organizations worldwide. Available on a centralized, integrated platform, the Teamworks' product suite provides specialized applications to support recruiting, development, management, individual branding, and community building. Based in Durham, North Carolina, and founded in 2004, Teamworks continues to expand its global presence with employees across ten countries and offices in London, England, and Brisbane, Australia. Visit teamworks.com to learn more.

