Conceal, renowned for its pioneering stance against web-based threats, today heralded its significant partnership with Kompingo, the UK's distinguished value-added distributor and managed security service provider. This collaboration signifies a major enhancement for Kompingo's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, as it integrates Conceal's patented zero-trust browser security into its offerings.

"As the digital threat landscape rapidly evolves, strengthening our MDR and managed services capabilities remains paramount. Integrating Conceal's browser security solution aligns perfectly with our ambition to offer our customers top-tier, holistic security solutions," commented Toby Caton, Director at Kompingo. "Conceal also allows us to offer the product as a stand-alone solution to our growing MSP partners and reseller base for them to enhance their offerings further, too."

Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal, further emphasized the partnership's potential: "Kompingo's expertise in managed security services makes them an ideal partner. We're confident that by infusing ConcealBrowse into their MDR offerings, we can provide users with unprecedented protection from web-centric threats."

Together, Kompingo's state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre and ConcealBrowse promise a robust defense against today's sophisticated web threats. With Kompingo's AI and machine learning-enhanced operations now complemented by Conceal's dynamic web content analysis, both organizations are poised to set a new benchmark in cybersecurity.

About Conceal

Conceal is at the forefront of defending against web-based attacks, using innovative technology to detect, prevent, and shield businesses and individual users from ever-evolving online threats.

ConcealBrowse operates on the principle of proactive protection. Its AI-powered intelligence engine, ConcealSherpa, runs at machine speed with virtually zero latency to identify potentially harmful webpages autonomously, stopping cyber attacks that take advantage of weaponized links. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.

About Kompingo

Situated at the crossroads of innovation and technology, Kompingo has etched its mark as a leading light in the IT security arena. Famed for its comprehensive managed services, Kompingo is dedicated to incubating IT security start-ups, nurturing technological advancements, and driving growth. Their plethora of services, spanning from co-managed and fully managed offerings to vCISO and penetration testing, makes them an indispensable ally in the cybersecurity domain. With a steadfast dedication to the Cyber Essentials Scheme and their top-notch Managed Detection and Response services, Kompingo remains a name synonymous with excellence.

