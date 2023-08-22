Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer maintains 2023 awards momentum with Stevie® Awards win

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer maintains 2023 awards momentum with Stevie® Awards win

Corporate Performance & ESG adds to impressive independent recognitiontally

Amsterdam - August 22, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESGa Stevie Award in the 20th Annual International Business Awards.

The international business awards were established in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of international organizations. This year, with Wolters Kluwer already securing a raft of other prestigious industry wins, CCH Tagetik®ESG & Sustainability Performance Managementadded to that win count by emerging a Gold Winner in the Business Technologies, Financial Management Solution category.

CCH Tagetik ESG & Sustainability Performance Management enables Wolters Kluwer clients to manage ESG reporting and the data intelligence to achieve long-term sustainable growth.?With?pre-built and configurable options, this?expert solution streamlines data collection,?calculation and?KPI disclosure. The solution also shows how ESG initiatives and financial performance converge, allowing users to embed ESG KPIs into their financial and operational plans, to help improve decision making, identify growth opportunities, and combat credit, climate and reputational risk.

"This latest accolade, coming as it does among others this year, reflects that our focus on delivery, flexibility, quality and customer satisfaction, is a winning strategy," said Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG. "I would like to thank the judges at the International Business Awards for recognizing that our products, and teams, are consistently delivering market-leading solutions to collect, report, analyze, and assure data. Our experts help customers drive corporate responsibility, improve workplace safety, enable global sustainability, fuel commerce, and ease regulatory compliance across industry sectors."

The CP & ESG division, created in March 2023, harnesses award-winning global, cloud-based software businesses whose combined reach provides industry-leading solutions, CCH Tagetik, OneSumX, TeamMate, and Enablon. Meanwhile, last month Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG was named among the leading global providers of ESG Software in the inaugural and prestigious Green Quadrant: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software 2023 report fromVerdantix, an independent research firm. The company was also named a "Top Vendor" in the inaugural 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Reportingpublished by Dresner Advisory Services.

About Wolters

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

