KeyBank Celebrates New, Full-Service, State-of-the-Art Branch in Ithaca with $10,000 Donation to Local Non-Profit

On Friday August 18, 2023, KeyBank held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new, full-service, state-of-the-art branch in Downtown Ithaca. The new branch is located at 604 South Meadow Street and several leaders from KeyBank and the Ithaca community attended the celebration.

As part of the grand opening, the KeyBank Foundation donated $10,000 to Family and Children's Service of Ithaca. This grant will help the organization provide a wide range of services that include mental health care to children, adults, families, and seniors, EAP services to more than 50 local businesses, targeted outreach to vulnerable youth and other community members in need of support, and community education to professionals and the general public.

"We are excited about the opportunity this new branch provides for us to deepen the strong relationships we have in the Ithaca community," said Steve Fournier, KeyBank Central New York Market President. "This new branch is yet another way KeyBank is investing in Central New York. We look forward to meeting and working more closely with our new neighbors, clients and community partners."

In addition to high-touch banking services, this new state-of-the-art branch offers full-service banking capabilities, features digital video screens and a client hospitality area that can double as an area for financial seminars and group presentations with clients and the public, as well as a drive-up teller line, ATM and free parking. Longtime banker Spencer Nicoson is serving as branch manager at the new location.

"KeyBank's new branch in Ithaca is uniquely designed to give our clients a more personal banking experience, with even better access to a full suite of products and services," said Nicoson. "We are excited to bring this more consultative approach to Ithaca and demonstrate our commitment to helping our clients move forward on their financial journey."

In addition to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, the new Ithaca branch is also serving clients seeking to develop and grow businesses in the area.

As part of the opening of this new branch, KeyBank consolidated its branches located at 300 North Tioga Street and 2315 North Triphammer Road into the new location on South Meadow Street. The facility on North Tioga Street was sold to Tompkins County in 2022 and temporarily leased back by KeyBank. The North Tioga Street property is currently being considered for a Tompkins County Center of Government facility.

Since 2017, KeyBank has made more than $599 million in investments in Central New York, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities, and transformative philanthropy.

