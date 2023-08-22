Giordano Joins Webster Bank As Head of Philanthropy

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Webster Bank announced that Kelly Giordano has joined the Bank as Managing Director of Philanthropy. She is a member of the Office of Corporate Responsibility team which oversees the Bank's $6.5 billion, multi-year Community Investment Strategy.

In her role, Giordano will manage the Bank's philanthropic strategy, grantmaking programs and community sponsorships. She also will manage the Webster Bank Charitable Foundation's activities and lead bankwide initiatives including the Bank's award-winning United Way Workplace Campaign.

"Kelly brings tremendous experience to Webster having served in corporate philanthropy senior positions at Newman's Own and Lehman Brothers," said Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. "We look forward to leveraging Kelly's expertise for Webster's philanthropic and community engagement efforts across our footprint."

Giordano has nearly 25 years of experience in the philanthropy, nonprofit and finance/corporate sectors. Most recently, she worked as a consultant for Wellness in the Schools and Connecticut Public Broadcasting. Previously, she was Managing Director for more than 10 years with Newman's Own Foundation, where she directed the organization's global grants budget for the 100% profits-to-charity consumer packaged goods business. Earlier in her career, Giordano served as a vice president in the Corporate Philanthropy group at Lehman Brothers and Assistant Treasurer of The Lehman Brothers Foundation. While there, she developed and managed the firm's Employee Giving Campaign and Nonprofit Board Placement program.

Giordano earned a bachelor's degree in economics/finance and Spanish from Bucknell University. She is a former board member of the Connecticut Council for Philanthropy and former Vice Chair of Norwalk Education Foundation.

About Webster

Webster Bank ("Webster") is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $75 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including our latest annual report, please visit our About page. To find our latest press releases, visit the Webster Newsroom.

