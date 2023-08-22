WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Cybersecurity Awarded New $1.7 Million Identity and Access Management Contract

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today that it was awarded a new 3-year, $1.7 million Identity and Access Management contract by an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Under this contract, WidePoint will be providing the Agency of the DoT our most secure identity management solution. Also offered is a full set of operations and maintenance support services related to our quantum resistant identity management solution.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "WidePoint is proud to announce that our pioneering security offering has been selected to support a critical U.S. Department of Transportation Agency. This is a proof point of how our capital investment in our hybrid issuance is beginning to bear fruit." WidePoint will deliver the certificates and support services needed to secure the Agency's identity and access management, devices, systems and infrastructure.

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, noted: "In today's zero trust reality, WidePoint's IAM provides the most secure identity, device and service authentication. This contract award is further proof that the most discerning organizations understand that WidePoint's IAM is the solution of choice for enhanced security. We had to compete against a number of major competitors in order to win the confidence of this critical DoT agency. To that end, the Team at WidePoint answered the challenge and was able to secure this 3-year contract and begin forging an additional strategic relationship within the federal space."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

