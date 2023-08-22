AVID Products and NASEF Partner on Mission to Support U.S. and International Esports Education and Competitive Growth

MIDDLETOWN, RI / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / The Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF) today announces a valuable partnership with AVID Products as its new headset partner. Through this partnership, AVID will provide support and donate quality gaming headsets to members of the education-focused NASEF as well as its professional international competitive arm, the United States Esports Federation.

NASEF and AVID Partnership

AVID Products partners with NASEF and offers the award-winning 70 series headset, a perfect audio solution for esports providing unmatched quality and performance at an unbeatable price.

As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, NASEF is always looking for opportunities to enhance the clubs under its banner. With the support of generous organizations like AVID, NASEF will continue to create useful content and offer free support to schools and out-of-school time organizations looking to leverage scholastic esports for meaningful education on life and career skills. Scholastic esports is proving to be a significant tool to develop STEAM-based skills among students while keeping them happy and engaged.

The United States Esports Federation is managed by NASEF and incorporates NASEF's vision to develop athletes who are game changers in the esports world, emphasizing core values of learning, opportunity, community, diversity, and respect. The World Esports Championships will be hosted by the International Esports Federation in Iasi, Romania, beginning August 25, 2023. The U.S. Esports Federation is sending six teams to represent the United States of America as they compete for world titles and prizes in the tens of thousands of dollars. AVID is one of a select group of sponsors that are helping to provide opportunities for these elite esports athletes who will represent the U.S.

"It's always exciting when two purpose-driven organizations come together to promote positive change and awareness," said Michael Logan, Chief Commercial Officer for AVID Products. "Scholastic esports participation is all-inclusive and benefits everyone, from athletes to scholars to those with varying needs. AVID is proud to partner with NASEF to provide opportunities for all players to maximize the benefits and positive impact esports can have in their lives."

Through this partnership, AVID and NASEF will collaboratively develop educational content highlighting the importance of audio technology to esports and other pursuits, and helping youths understand and consider related career pathways.

"NASEF is continually seeking experts in the field for partnerships that will benefit students," said Gerald Solomon, NASEF's executive director. "AVID engineers and professional staff will help NASEF build a growing body of content related to various roles in the esports ecosystem. In addition to its industry expertise, AVID is well-aligned in its mission to improve equity and access for students, as demonstrated by its existing work to eliminate the digital divide."

AVID's preferred offering for scholastic esports is its 70 Series Headsets. Giving gamers features they expect in a headset at an affordable price point, it outperforms others within its price class and those at much higher price points, making it an unbeatable choice. The AE-75 comes with a 3.5mm connection, and the AE-79 provides a USB connection with inline volume and mute control. The speakers bring sound to the next level with a perfect blend of rich deep bass with clear mid tones and highs, creating an immersive experience. Over-the-ear styling provides passive noise reduction to improve focus. Deluxe ear padding, coupled with a padded adjustable headband, gives everyone exceptional comfort for extended use. The ultra-flexible and adjustable noise-canceling boom-style microphone cancels out ambient background noise and enables crystal-clear communication.

About AVID: More than just an audio company, AVID is a team of employee-owners delivering and advocating for mindful, innovative, and accessible solutions for learners of all kinds. Founded in 1953, AVID Products is a 100% employee-owned for-impact company headquartered in Rhode Island. Connecting listeners and like-minded partners for success, no matter who they are or where they're at on their life-long journey, is the heart of the AVID brand.

Learn more and become part of the AVID Community by connecting at avidproducts.com

About NASEF: The Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF) aims to provide opportunities for all students to use esports as a platform to develop STEM/STEAM-based skills and social-emotional attributes such as communication, collaboration and problem-solving abilities needed to thrive in work and in life. Its vision is to ensure that all students possess the knowledge and skills needed to be society's game changers: educated, productive, and empathetic individuals. Through the United States Esports Federation (USEF.gg), NASEF provides opportunities for elite esports athletes to represent the U.S. in international tournaments. Find NASEF at NASEF.org and on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

