Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Axalta Partners with Xaar to Introduce Next Generation, Sustainable Digital Paint Technology for Transportation Industry

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, has entered into a partnership with Xaar, a leading manufacturer of drop-on-demand inkjet technologies, to introduce Axalta NextJet, a next generation, sustainable digital paint technology for the transportation industry.



Digital paint, also referred to as overspray-free application, is an advanced paint application that will allow for precise paint placement. Through Axalta and Xaar's patented technology, Axalta NextJet enables design flexibility for two-tone vehicles and allows customers to create patterns, details, and images in a sustainable way. The award-winning digital paint coating technology also eliminates masking and reduces labor, energy and waste while increasing productivity and efficiency rates. This can contribute to a 30% reduction in CO 2 emissions and significant cost savings for two-tone vehicle manufacturers.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Xaar and introduce Axalta NextJet to the market," said Hadi Awada, Senior Vice President, Mobility for Axalta. "Our latest innovation is powered by Xaar's leading inkjet technology and paired with our proprietary paint designed for jetting. This unique market offering builds on Axalta's investments in digital paint research and development."

Graham Tweedale, Chief Operating Officer of Xaar, added, "Axalta was quick to recognize the unique advantages of Xaar's technology for their innovation, making use of our printhead's ability to handle fluids with viscosities way beyond what has traditionally been possible with inkjet. Together we don't just deliver the required productivity, we significantly improve on it."

Axalta NextJet is believed to be the first partnership between an inkjet printhead manufacturer and a coatings manufacturer. The combined technology solution is being tested with customers and could be in production as early as 2024.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and @axalta on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Axalta and its subsidiaries. Axalta has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words such as "can" and "could" and the negative of these words or other comparable or similar terminology. All of these statements are based on management's expectations as well as estimates and assumptions prepared by management that, although they believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, geopolitical and technological factors outside of Axalta's control, that may cause its business, industry, strategy, including with respect to NextJetTM, financing activities or actual results to differ materially. More information on potential factors that could affect Axalta's business and financial results is available in "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" within Axalta's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in other documents that we have filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Axalta undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.