Australian energy giant AGL has officially opened its first operational grid-scale battery - the 250 MW/250 MWh facility at its Torrens Island power station site in South Australia.From pv magazine Australia AGL has turned on the second-largest operational battery in Australia at Torrens Island, just north of Adelaide. The 250 MW big battery is expected to play a critical role in transforming and supporting the reliability of renewables in South Australia. AGL Chief Operating Officer Markus Brokhof said the battery, eclipsed only by French renewables developer Neoen's 300 MW/450 MWh Victoria ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...