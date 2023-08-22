Persolvent Wins Top 10 Best Places to Work Award in 2023 by MSPBJ

Six-time Best Places to Work honoree recognized for its leadership, communication, and culture

SAINT PAUL PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / For the sixth year in a row, Persolvent, an MN-based financial technology company, was announced as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work (BPTW) honorees by Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal (MSPBJ).

Persolvent Wins Best Places to Work Award for 6th Year in a Row

This year marks the 25th annual BPTW awards - the Twin Cities' longest-running program recognizing engaging workplaces. The winners are determined and ranked by anonymous team member feedback collected by MSPBJ, along with their research partner, Omaha, Neb.-based Quantum Workplace.

Persolvent ranks number #10 out of all the companies recognized as having the highest quality leadership, excellent communication, and engaging culture.

When asked what makes Persolvent such a great place to work, the resounding answer is "The people." One employee stated, "Some of the nicest people I've ever met in my life."

Leadership at Persolvent strives to create a culture that is inviting, demonstrates the company's core values, and supports team members with a good work-life balance. Persolvent is always looking for the best ways to engage team members and help them stay passionate at work - from quarterly passion reviews, to Operation Get to Know Your Team, and anonymous satisfaction surveys.

"It takes our entire team to make this award possible. We are so proud to have each of our team members on staff with us. It's their hard work and dedication that has allowed Persolvent to rise above its peers."

- Jay Bruber, Persolvent CEO

About Persolvent

With over 25 years of experience in listening to the market, building business verticals, and leveraging its payment and financial technologies, Persolvent is dedicated to making our customers' lives easier through innovation and technology. Whether by powering software platforms with our payment technology and award-winning support, or empowering merchants to accept card payments and grow their business, we're ready to earn the right to be recommended.

Learn about our innovative technology and the core values that drive us at www.Persolvent.com/company.

About Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching hundreds of thousands of readers each week. Through print and digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit us at mspbj.com to learn more.

