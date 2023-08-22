Green Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Advertisement in BevNET's 2023 Annual Natural Beverage Guide Now Live

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce the current availability of its full-page advertisement within this year's BevNET's annual Natural Beverage Guide. The advertisement appears within the newly released 2023 Natural Beverage Guide appearing on page 5 and also appears on page 75 within BevNET's full issue July/August 2023 Magazine. BevNET is a leading, independent media company for the food and beverage industry and BevNET's annual Natural Beverage Guide is the beverage industry's largest guide to beverages targeting the natural channel.

The Company's BE WATER brand advertisement, available in both print and online, offers a wide consumer and industry reach of more than 14.7 million annual page views. Recipients include beverage brands, suppliers, service providers, distributors, retailers, investors and consumers. The 2023 Natural Beverage Guide is one of multiple category-focused guides featuring beverage and food brands along with a directory of supplier and service companies that support those brands. BevNET industry buyer's guides offer resources and insights to beverage industry stakeholders and gatekeepers.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "I am very proud to have our BE WATER brand prominently displayed in a full-page ad within BevNET's 2023 Natural Beverage Guide. I had previously stated in our August 8, 2023 news release that I took note of other company brands that were publicized in BevNET's 2022 Natural Beverage Guide. Those other companies achieved incredible success because of their inclusion in last year's guide. While we did not advertise in BevNET's 2022 Natural Beverage Guide, we do have a full-page advertisement in this year's guide and I want to see that same success duplicated for BE WATER in our 2023 campaign."

Mr. Greene continues, "In addition to reaching millions of new viewers and visitors so they become aware of our fantastic BE WATER product, I wanted BE WATER spotlighted in a popular and respected industry marketplace guide. BevNET offers that platform as it showcases the latest and greatest in market trends, new products, packaging and manufacturing innovations. This is just one piece of our incredible new BE WATER marketing campaign to capture more awareness nationwide."

Greene Concepts BE WATER and Happy Mellow brands are currently listed on BevNET at: https://www.bevnet.com/brands/be-water and https://www.bevnet.com/brands/happy-mellow.

About BevNET.com, Inc.

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. The company was founded in 1996 by John Craven, with its mission to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community. Since its inception, BevNET.com has become a recognized authority on the beverage industry. BevNET.com and its employees are often used as sources for media publications looking for industry information, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Detroit Free Press, CNBC and Wired Magazine. BevNET has offices in Newton, MA, New York, NY, and San Diego, CA.

https://www.bevnet.com/

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

