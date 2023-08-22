Ceres: Sacramento Rally To Unite for Climate Transparency & Passage of SB 253 & SB 261

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Ceres

Key Speakers

Senator Scott Wiener

Senator Henry Stern

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner

Melissa Romero, CA Environmental Voters

Sarah Sachs, Ceres

J.J. Huggins, Patagonia

Melanie Morelos, Greenlining Institute

Catherine Atkin, Carbon Accountable

Legislative, corporate, and environmental leaders will be joined by concerned citizens who support climate transparency at a rally and press conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, as they advocate for passage of two first-in-the-nation climate disclosure bills, SB 253 and SB 261.

The Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (SB 253) would require large public and private companies operating in the state and making more than $1 billion in annual revenue to report their greenhouse gas emissions across their operations and supply/value chains. The Climate-Related Financial Risk Act (SB 261) would require companies making $500 million to report on their climate-related financial risks.

The message from both bills is clear: climate risk is financial risk. Legislating for robust carbon accountancy and disclosure is imperative for ensuring California manages climate and financial risk by providing information that consumers and investors demand and remains a leader in the clean energy economy.

Notable attendees at Wednesday's event will include the bill's authors, Senators Wiener and Stern, along with Assemblymember Boerner, and representatives from organizations including Ceres, Patagonia, California Environmental Voters, the Greenlining Institute, and Carbon Accountable.

"As the climate crisis unleashes new horrors day after day, it's critical that corporations be transparent about their emissions and financial risk from climate change," said Senator Wiener. "Whether they're consumers, investors, or employees, Californians are stakeholders in these businesses and deserve to know how they are navigating one of the greatest challenges of our time. SB 253 will set the standard for climate disclosures for the entire nation, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Assembly and with the Governor to continue California's global leadership on climate," said Sen. Scott Wiener (SD11).

"This is crunch time for California climate leadership. While policymakers in other places are working to conceal crucial information about the risks of the climate crisis to corporations and workers - not to mention our future - I am confident that the Assembly and the Governor will recognize the urgency of this moment and the need for transparency to get these bills passed," said Sen. Henry Stern (SD27).

"SB 253 and 261 is a bold action that helps us combat the climate crisis by providing transparency and ensuring accountability for those emitting greenhouse gasses," said Assemblymember Tasha Boerner. "We can only mitigate the impacts of climate change if we shine a light on who is polluting and maintain comprehensive data on how much they're polluting. I'm proud to support these bills and thank my colleagues in the Senate for bringing them forward."

"Corporate accountability and leadership are crucial pillars of our climate action and broader approach to drastically reduce emissions that fuel the intense wildfires and extreme weather already impacting Californians," said Melissa Romero, Senior Legislative Manager, at California Environmental Voters. "SB 253 and SB 261 are essential to addressing the climate crisis - we can't afford to push emissions transparency and climate risk disclosure further down the road."

"We've seen a growing cascade of business support for SB 253 and SB 261, because businesses see the clear financial impacts of climate risk and the benefits of measuring that risk," said Sarah Sachs, Manager, State Policy West at Ceres. "Climate disclosures are now simply a fact of doing business around the globe, and California must take advantage of this opportunity to ensure it remains at the leading edge by passing this key legislation."

"Patagonia is pleased to support SB 253 and SB 261," said J.J. Huggins, a spokesman for the Ventura-based outdoor apparel company Patagonia. "We need government leaders to enact and enforce regulatory standards mandating industry to measure greenhouse gas emissions and disclose risks associated with climate change, because finding solutions to the climate and ecological crisis requires consistent and quality data."

"California's low-income communities and communities of color consistently shoulder the worst impacts of pollution exposure and climate change. Corporations are a big part of our climate problem and it is time they are also a big part of our climate solutions. SB 253 lays the groundwork for holding corporations accountable for their impact, and sets a gold standard for the rest of the nation to follow. We thank Senator Wiener for his commitment to protecting our communities and holding corporations accountable. The Greenlining Institute applauds the legislative champions that have already voted in favor of this momentous proposal, and we look forward to working with the rest of the legislature to turn SB 253 into historic state law," said Melanie Morelos Senior Program Manager of California Strategy at the Greenlining Institute.

"In the more than 2 years since Senator Wiener first introduced this bill global GHG emissions have risen 7%. You can't turn on the TV or open up the paper without news of some climate related disaster - heatwaves and fires, floods and hurricanes - in places that have rarely experienced them and with increasingly devastating impacts. The time for waiting is over. The California legislature and the Governor must step up and boldly lead on climate action. This game changing law will inform smart decarbonization, address climate risk and shine a light on greenwashing and hold corporations accountable for their carbon pollution reduction pledges" says Catherine Atkin, Director of Carbon Accountable, a co-sponsor of SB 253.

Corporate support for the legislation has accelerated dramatically this year. More than a dozen companies have submitted a letter to lawmakers in support of SB 253, including: Microsoft, IKEA USA, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Patagonia, Adobe, Avocado Green Brands, Dignity Health, Grove Collaborative, REI Co-Op, Everlane, Eileen Fisher, Recology, Atlassian, and Seventh Generation. In a separate letter, a dozen companies signed in support of SB 261, among them: Microsoft, VF Corp., Patagonia, REI Co-Op, Sierra Nevada, Alter Eco, DSM North America, Seventh Generation, Grove Collaborative, Avocado Green Brands, Atlassian, and Everlane. Salesforce also issued a letter of its own in support of SB 253.

All citizens committed to climate and financial accountability are urged to attend and rally support for the passage of SB 253 and SB 261.

