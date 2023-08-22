DragonPlate by Allred & Associates: DragonPlate Releases Universal Utility Adapter for Carbon Fiber Tubes

DragonPlate's Universal Utility Adapter attaches the tool of your choice to a carbon fiber tube or telescoping assembly. Connect paint rollers, broom heads, window cleaning tools, or any device with a standard 3/4-5 ACME painter's pole thread.

ELBRIDGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / DragonPlate has launched the Universal Utility Adapter, a new addition to their modular carbon fiber tube connectors. The cutting-edge adapter allows for a wide range of tool connections to DragonPlate's lightweight and strong carbon fiber tubes and telescoping assemblies, opening exciting new carbon fiber applications.

Universal Utility Adapter

Universal Utility Adapter with threaded modular connector and carbon fiber tubes.

The Universal Utility Adapter offers a versatile solution for attaching tools to premium DragonPlate carbon fiber tubes. These tubes, known for their remarkable combination of lightness, rigidity, and strength, outperform traditional wood, aluminum, and fiberglass poles. With our adapter, you can seamlessly affix paint rollers, broom heads, window cleaning tools, or any device with a standard 3/4-5 ACME painter's pole thread.

Crafted with precision and durability in mind, the Universal Utility Adapter is CNC machined from 6061 Aluminum, ensuring unparalleled toughness and reliability compared to cheaper plastic alternatives. The 1/4-20 stainless steel flat head screw, included with the adapter, securely attaches to our robust modular connector system, creating a secure and stable connection.

"The Universal Utility Adapter combines versatility with the exceptional properties of our carbon fiber tubes, empowering individuals to work efficiently in a wide range of applications," said JB Allred, CEO of Allred & Associates, the parent company of DragonPlate.

For more information about the Universal Utility Adapter and DragonPlate's full range of innovative products, visit DragonPlate.com or contact the company at 315-252-2559.

Contact Information

Jim Allred

Chief Operating Officer

service@allredcorp.com

315-252-2559

SOURCE: DragonPlate by Allred & Associates

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775722/DragonPlate-Releases-Universal-Utility-Adapter-for-Carbon-Fiber-Tubes