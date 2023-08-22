Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
22.08.23
08:06 Uhr
6,400 Euro
+0,050
+0,79 %
22.08.2023 | 17:19
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Revised Date of Half Year Results Announcement

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Revised Date of Half Year Results Announcement 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Revised Date of Half Year Results Announcement 
22-Aug-2023 / 15:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 August 2023 
 
Notification of Revised Date of Half Year Results Announcement 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C., the premium pubs and hotels business, will be announcing Half Year results for the 26 
weeks to 30 September 2023 on Wednesday, 15 November 2023 and not Thursday, 16 November 2023 as previously announced. 
For further information, please contact: 
 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive (press)   020 8996 2000 
Neil Smith, Finance Director (analysts) 020 8996 2000 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager  020 8996 2198

Instinctif Partners 

Justine Warren 020 7457 2010

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  266354 
EQS News ID:  1709125 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1709125&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2023 10:47 ET (14:47 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
