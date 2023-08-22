DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Revised Date of Half Year Results Announcement

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Revised Date of Half Year Results Announcement 22-Aug-2023 / 15:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 August 2023 Notification of Revised Date of Half Year Results Announcement Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C., the premium pubs and hotels business, will be announcing Half Year results for the 26 weeks to 30 September 2023 on Wednesday, 15 November 2023 and not Thursday, 16 November 2023 as previously announced. For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive (press) 020 8996 2000 Neil Smith, Finance Director (analysts) 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198

Instinctif Partners

Justine Warren 020 7457 2010

