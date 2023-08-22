Sandline Global: Top Experts in Digital Forensics & Investigations to Convene at the 2nd Annual Symposium on eCrime

WEST HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / The Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science, a primer center for advanced forensic research and continuing education, globally, is pleased to announce the 2nd Annual Symposium on eCrime on Oct. 31, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT. The annual event, which is co-sponsored by world-renowned forensic scientist Dr. Henry C. Lee, and digital forensics expert, Robert B. Fried, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Forensics and Investigation at Sandline Global, brings together top experts in the fields of digital forensics and investigations. This year's symposium is comprised of three keynote presentations: Mobile Device Investigations, Cryptocurrency Investigations, and Forensic Fundamentals in Innovation. Each topic will be covered in depth and include case studies for the attendees, who are law enforcement personnel, researchers, educational leaders, professional investigators, forensic practitioners, and students.

"It is an honor and a privilege to collaborate again with the highly accomplished and dedicated team at the Institute," says Robert B. Fried, an alumnus of the Forensic Science program at the University of New Haven. "This is our second year co-sponsoring the Symposium, and we have a panel of exceptionally talented experts presenting on important topics, as electronic evidence plays a key role in modern investigations."

"This symposium is not only critical for today's e-world, but it is also very timely. I am looking forward to learning more from the best speakers in the topic areas," says Dr. Lee, who is the founder of the Institute and the Forensic Science program at the University of New Haven.

For information about the 2nd Annual Symposium on eCrime and to register, visit 2023 E-Crime Symposium. Registration is $125 and $25 for University of New Haven students.

The Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science links scholars, researchers, students, forensic scientists, law enforcement, the legal community, and professional practitioners in many fields to address the scientific and social issues confronting forensic science and the criminal justice system throughout the world. Through training, consultation, interdisciplinary research and a unique public learning center, the Institute's goal is to make the criminal justice system more effective. http://www.henryleeinstitute.com.

Sandline Global is a premier litigation support and eDiscovery service provider, assisting legal teams in the United States and globally. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions with exceptional, high-touch service. With Sandline's global network of offices and data centers in Washington, D.C.; New York City; Frankfurt; Taipei; Dubai; and Karachi, the firm utilizes leading technology, custom workflows, and deep industry experience to support complex investigations and litigation matters. In addition to providing forensics, e-discovery, and document review services, Sandline designs and supports iManage deployments for law firms and legal departments. https://www.sandlineglobal.com/.

