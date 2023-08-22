Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on June 30, 2023, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

20,974 shares;

- 723,988.09 euros in cash.

As a reminder, the following means were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2023:

41,497 shares;

- 318,631.65 euros in cash.

Over the period from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023, trading volumes represented:

42,053 shares for 890,524.09 euros purchased (1,016 executions);

- 62,576 shares for 1,295,702.09 euros sold (1,133 executions).

At the time of the original agreement on June 14, 2011, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

- 1,000,000.00 euros in cash.

