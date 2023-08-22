Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023

WKN: TUAG50 | ISIN: DE000TUAG505 | Ticker-Symbol: TUI1
Xetra
22.08.23
17:36 Uhr
6,120 Euro
-0,056
-0,91 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
22.08.2023 | 17:49
TUI AG: Director Declaration

DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Director Declaration 
22-Aug-2023 / 17:16 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TUI AG 
Director Declaration 
TUI AG (the "Company") announces that according to an announcement of Covestro AG, Mr Christian Baier, Member of the 
Company's Supervisory Board, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Covestro AG, Leverkusen, Germany, which 
is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as from 1 October 2023. As of 30 September 2023 Mr Christian Baier departs 
from Metro AG, where he has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. 
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  266355 
EQS News ID:  1708983 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1708983&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2023 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)

