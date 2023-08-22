DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 22-Aug-2023 / 17:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUI AG Director Declaration TUI AG (the "Company") announces that according to an announcement of Covestro AG, Mr Christian Baier, Member of the Company's Supervisory Board, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Covestro AG, Leverkusen, Germany, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as from 1 October 2023. As of 30 September 2023 Mr Christian Baier departs from Metro AG, where he has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG505 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 266355 EQS News ID: 1708983 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

