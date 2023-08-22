NEUECELL Launches Salmon Collagen Protein Supplement

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / NEUECELL, an emerging wellness company, announced today the launch of its salmon collagen protein supplement.

As a plant-based protein supplement mixed with salmon collagen, NEUECELL sees itself as a game-changer in the health industry. With an influx of protein supplements and collagen supplements readily available, NEUECELL saw an opportunity to combine them into one powerful supplement.

"No one wants to take multiple supplements when you can get everything you need in one. Our product not only helps you rebuild and recover your muscles, but NEUECELL also does so much more," said company founder and microbiologist Nefise Savrun.

In each serving, NEUECELL offers 26 grams of plant-based protein mixed with 11 grams of salmon collagen. Plant-based proteins tend to be lower in calories and fat than animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients. Collagen is a protein that serves as one of the main building blocks for bones, skin, hair, muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Research confirms the right kind of collagen may help reduce wrinkles, prevent saggy skin, and improve skin elasticity.

While there are numerous forms of collagen, NEUCELL uses salmon as its source. This is because salmon is particularly rich in types 1 and 3 collagen, which are the most abundant types found in the human body.

"We get our collagen from sustainably-sourced and the highest-quality Alaskan salmon. We undergo rigorous testing and quality control measures to ensure our collagen is the best quality possible," said Savrun.

The supplement is available on the website https://www.neuecell.com

