Astronergy says it plans to build one of the world's largest announced offshore PV projects, while Longi says it is expanding its cell capacity in Leshan, Sichuan province.Astronergy has entered into an agreement with the Wenzhou City government in Zhejiang province to construct an offshore floating PV farm near Wenzhou in the sea. The company's investment of CNY10 billion ($1.4 billion) will fuel the project. Commencing in 2024, the construction is strategically planned to unfold over three 2-year phases, with completion slated for 2030. Tongwei, a manufacturer of polysilicon and panels, revealed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...